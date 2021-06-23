Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer dresses and cute workout tanks are fun, but without the proper hot-weather-appropriate underwear layered beneath your summer fashion staples, a cute outfit can feel sweaty fast.

To keep cool this summer, it's important to have panties and bras that are made from breathable fabrics that allows natural airflow and prevents irritation. Beyond that, they should also be made with your comfort in mind, because sweating in thick underwear or having to readjust ill-fitting straps on a summer evening is the opposite of fun.

Fortunately, Shop TODAY has you covered in the coolest way possible. We've rounded up 27 of the best cool and breathable undergarments to wear all season long, from soft cotton bralettes to panties made with cooling fabric.

Breathable women's underwear

High-waisted for fuller coverage, these breathable panties are made of rayon derived from pesticide-free bamboo.

With an elastic waistband and dainty lining around the waist and legs, this three-pack of panties from On Gossamer are designed with a lightweight, durable mesh.

These smooth seamless microfiber panties are knitted with a floral design throughout. Practical and cute!

These absorbent underwear are perfect for whatever hot summer days throw your way. While Knix's soft lace design looks dainty, its built-in moisture-wicking polyester layer absorbs and traps unwanted moisture like sweat and leaks.

Designed with Cool Comfort™ technology and breathable stretch lace, this Maidenform thong is perfect for pairing with summer outfits.

These full-coverage briefs from Skins are made with a soft, stretchy, breathable fabric to keep you dry and designed to give a seamless appearance beneath clothing.

Made with a buttery soft nylon-spandex blend, these hipster panties are so light and airy, it almost feels like you're not wearing underwear. It also has a super thin waistband for added comfort and stretch.

With a high waist and a covered elastic waistband, these super-soft briefs are also embellished with mesh insets on the sides for extra airflow and a bit of flair.

These briefs from Warner's are so breathable, it's literally in its name! This high-rise pair is made from a moisture-wicking microfiber that keeps you dry.

Made of lightweight Peruvian pima cotton, these boy short panties are warm-weather-ready.

These ultra-comfy Maidenform shaping briefs were designed with lightweight cooling technology, making them a summer must-have.

Stretchy, breathable and designed for all-day comfort, these three-packs of panties from Under Armour are a great summer buy. It's also great for sweaty outdoor workouts since its anti-odor technology blocks the growth of microbes.

These mid-rise bikini panties are not only seam-free, but they're also made with ThirdLove's ultra-soft "second skin" fabric to prevent bunching and digging

Pretty, lacy and made with a comfortable Supima® cotton-spandex, this three-pack of thongs comes in a variety of appealing color combinations for any occasion.

Made of organic cotton and colored with plant-based dyes, these Felina panties are easy to wear and are good for the environment.

These high-cut, zebra-patterned lace briefs are not only made with an easy-to-wear nylon-spandex blend, but they're also flattering and flirty.

Lightweight, stretchy and made of moisture-wicking antimicrobial fabric, these comfortable panties from Ruby Ribbon are perfect for summer.

The perfect panty to exercise in, these colorful New Balance hipsters are made with durable, moisture-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry. The tagless, seamless design also eliminates any unfortunate chafing.

Breathable bras

Made with an "100% amazing" feather light material (a nylon-elastane blend), wearing this patented body wear system from Nuudii almost feels like you're going braless.

This ThirdLove bra is designed with a breathable pima cotton to keep you cool while providing a supportive fit.

Made of bamboo viscose, this seam-free wireless bra is equally breathable and moisture-wicking.

This simple bralette from Felina comes in a variety of colors and is made of super-soft organic cotton. Its added stretch also allows for extra mobility.

Coming in five colors including soft shades of gray, pink and champagne, this delicate bralette is made with a lightweight Peruvian pima cotton perfect to handle hot summer days.

This pullover-style bralette is weaved with a modal-cotton blend, has airy mesh detailing and comes in six fun colors.

This Under Armour sports bra is a fantastic option for low-impact outdoor workouts or running summer errands since it's made out of a sweat-wicking soft knit and designed with four-way stretch construction.

Made of a moisture-wicking nylon-spandex blend, this wireless bra offers ample support with its sling construction and all-over compression.

This extra-soft bra from Floatley is available in lots of colors and patterns and is made of an ultra-soft, thin brushed fabric that keeps your girls cool.

