Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bralettes are great in theory — they're soft, comfy and flexible, after all — but for many of us, this relaxed bra style doesn't always provide the support we need.

As we head into summer, the Shop TODAY team has been on the hunt for some bralettes that offer comfort and coverage, and we recently stumbled upon these 12 that seem pretty promising. We're pretty sure you (and your boobs) will love them too!

Lovely in lace! Soma's lace bralette combines fashion, function and comfort in one chic design. The V-neck style is unlined and wireless, yet holds you in place for the optimal level of support. Plus, we can't get enough of that gorgeous lilac color!

Searching for a bralette that will actually support a larger bust? Look no further! Andie's tank bralette offers full coverage and layers seamlessly under clothing. The closure-free back, soft rayon fabric and flattering scoop neck design are just a few of our favorite features.

No wire, no problem! ThirdLove's wireless bralette has an easy pullover design, supportive wide straps and removable cups that help you customize your level of coverage. It's also available in sizes up to 3X, which is pretty awesome if you ask us.

With this sassy bralette, you'll never have to sacrifice style for comfort. The lacy design comes in over a dozen colors and has a light lining that provides just enough coverage. The flexible style also comes in letter sizes (XS- XXL), so it's easier to find your perfect fit!

Va-va-voom! This plunging bralette brings plenty of sex appeal while also focusing on comfort. The cotton material is ultra soft, the straps are adjustable and there's no bulky underwire or padding. It's available in two neutral shades and a stunning sangria hue that we can't wait to get our hands on.

We recently professed our love for True & Co.'s Triangle Bralette, and were thrilled to see that the brand has a lacy racerback style, too. The soft bra feels like you're wearing nothing at all, but it also hugs you in all the right places and gives just the right amount of lift. Removable cups and an adjustable back also help!

Spanx knows a thing or two about support, and the brand hit it out of the park with this bralette. The slight V-neck design and adjustable straps are some of our favorite features and we adore the fact that the cling-free fabric won't stick to your skin or clothes.

Sometimes it's the little details that make something work, like this V-neck bralette's soft fabric and memory fit. The sleek silhouette looks polished but feels insanely comfy and features adjustable straps that help you get the perfect fit. We also love that it comes in the three staple colors that every bra wardrobe needs.

Many bralettes look cute but offer flimsy coverage, but this one from Floatley offers the best of both worlds. The wire-free style is made of a light, breathable fabric that dries quickly and it has stylish double straps that add a touch of sass.

At only $20, this is an ultra affordable find that you won't regret adding to your intimates collection. The wide shoulder straps help anchor the V-neckline and offer plenty of support for a range of bust sizes. There are six colors to choose from and we're tempted to pick up a few!

Love the bralette look but need a bit more support? Lively's Busty Bralette is perfect for sizes D-DDD and has an inner sling that hugs your curves and offers optimal support. It comes in three fun prints — our favorite is the leopard pattern!

Available in sizes 1X-4X, this budget-friendly plus-size bralette find is perfect for larger busts and has removable cups for custom coverage, a plunging neckline and adjustable straps. Of course, we're also pretty smitten with the stunning pink hue!

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!