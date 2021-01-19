Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While working from home over the last few months, many of us have skipped right over anything in our closet that feels the least bit restricting. Some days, it's hard enough to motivate yourself to wear real pants during Zoom calls, so wearing a bra hasn't ranked very high on our list of priorities lately.

Still, every once in a while, wearing a bra can help you feel polished for important moments, and it's nice to have a few comfy options in your repertoire that are ready to go. Shop TODAY knows the bra struggle is real, so we rounded up 12 comfy options that won't feel like a major chore to wear.

Most comfortable bra options

The name pretty much sums it up: Wearing this bra feels a lot like walking on cloud nine. The soft fabric, wire-free contour cups and adjustable straps all make for one ultra comfy bra that doesn't really feel like you've got anything on at all.

Finding a comfortable bra that's actually cute is kind of like stumbling upon the holy grail. This one from Soma comes in 11 colors and has a smooth yet sexy fit that offers you the best of both worlds.

The stretchy fabric of this wire-free bra contours to your shape while leaving a bit of breathing room, too. The comfy design has lightly padded cups and adjustable shoulder straps and comes in seven colors.

When it comes to the search for a comfy bra, wire-free is the name of the game. This unlined bra from Jockey offers full coverage and wide straps, plus a flirty touch of mesh detailing in the middle.

Talk about a triple threat! Bali's cotton wireless bra is made from stretchy cotton, provides plenty of support and keeps you cool and dry.

Whoever said that comfortable bras couldn't be cute? Maidenform's lacy bralette is easy on the eyes and the chest thanks to a convertible mesh back panel and shaping foam cups.

Extra coverage typically leaves you feeling a bit suffocated, but not with this bra. Thanks to the mesh fabric, adjustable shoulder straps and flexible wire-free cups, you get plenty of comfort. As an added bonus, the breathable mesh wings knock out underarm bulge.

Getting used to the bra-free lifestyle? Layer this stretchy cotton cami underneath your Zoom blouses for a bit of coverage. The Amazon bestseller has over 7,000 five-star reviews and one happy shopper said it's the perfect replacement for a bra: "I only wear spaghetti strap tops with a built-in shelf bra under my work shirt uniform and my everyday clothes. This top is the trusted Hanes brand and of good quality, soft material. The straps are strong and sewn well."

With 31 color options available, you're bound to fall in love with at least one of these wire-free Bali bras. A wider band helps smooth out your back, while stretch foam cups offer flexible comfort and adjustable stretch straps move with you.

Sexy, lacy comfort! Maidenform's Comfort Devotion wire-free bra offers subtle lift, a soft suede-like fabric and convertible straps. Plus, the lace trim and bow detail add a bit of flirty detail.

Sports bras can feel a bit constricting, but this Amazon bestseller has won rave reviews from customers for its stretchy fabric, wire-free construction, removable padding and wide straps.

There's something so cozy about a T-shirt bra, and this bestselling two-pack from Fruit of the Loom has almost 250 five-star reviews from Walmart shoppers. It combines light padding with smooth cups and a soft cotton material that offers plenty of stretch and comfort.

