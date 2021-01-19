Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While working from home over the last few months, many of us have skipped right over anything in our closet that feels the least bit restricting. Some days, it's hard enough to motivate yourself to wear real pants during Zoom calls, so wearing a bra hasn't ranked very high on our list of priorities lately.
Still, every once in a while, wearing a bra can help you feel polished for important moments, and it's nice to have a few comfy options in your repertoire that are ready to go. Shop TODAY knows the bra struggle is real, so we rounded up 12 comfy options that won't feel like a major chore to wear.
Most comfortable bra options
1. Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra
The name pretty much sums it up: Wearing this bra feels a lot like walking on cloud nine. The soft fabric, wire-free contour cups and adjustable straps all make for one ultra comfy bra that doesn't really feel like you've got anything on at all.
2. Soma Enbliss Wireless Bra
Finding a comfortable bra that's actually cute is kind of like stumbling upon the holy grail. This one from Soma comes in 11 colors and has a smooth yet sexy fit that offers you the best of both worlds.
3. Olga Easy Does It No Bulge Seamless Wireless Bra
The stretchy fabric of this wire-free bra contours to your shape while leaving a bit of breathing room, too. The comfy design has lightly padded cups and adjustable shoulder straps and comes in seven colors.
4. Jockey Forever Fit V-Neck Unlined Bra
When it comes to the search for a comfy bra, wire-free is the name of the game. This unlined bra from Jockey offers full coverage and wide straps, plus a flirty touch of mesh detailing in the middle.
5. Bali Double Support Cotton Wireless Bra with Cool Comfort
Talk about a triple threat! Bali's cotton wireless bra is made from stretchy cotton, provides plenty of support and keeps you cool and dry.
6. Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace & Mesh Longline Wireless Bralette
Whoever said that comfortable bras couldn't be cute? Maidenform's lacy bralette is easy on the eyes and the chest thanks to a convertible mesh back panel and shaping foam cups.
7. Warner's No Side Effects Mesh Wing Wire Free Contour Bra
Extra coverage typically leaves you feeling a bit suffocated, but not with this bra. Thanks to the mesh fabric, adjustable shoulder straps and flexible wire-free cups, you get plenty of comfort. As an added bonus, the breathable mesh wings knock out underarm bulge.
8. Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-In Shelf Bra
Getting used to the bra-free lifestyle? Layer this stretchy cotton cami underneath your Zoom blouses for a bit of coverage. The Amazon bestseller has over 7,000 five-star reviews and one happy shopper said it's the perfect replacement for a bra: "I only wear spaghetti strap tops with a built-in shelf bra under my work shirt uniform and my everyday clothes. This top is the trusted Hanes brand and of good quality, soft material. The straps are strong and sewn well."
9. Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra
With 31 color options available, you're bound to fall in love with at least one of these wire-free Bali bras. A wider band helps smooth out your back, while stretch foam cups offer flexible comfort and adjustable stretch straps move with you.
10. Maidenform Comfort Devotion Ultimate Lace-Trim Wire-Free Bra
Sexy, lacy comfort! Maidenform's Comfort Devotion wire-free bra offers subtle lift, a soft suede-like fabric and convertible straps. Plus, the lace trim and bow detail add a bit of flirty detail.
11. BESTENA Sports Bra
Sports bras can feel a bit constricting, but this Amazon bestseller has won rave reviews from customers for its stretchy fabric, wire-free construction, removable padding and wide straps.
12. Fruit of the Loom 2-Pack T-Shirt Bra
There's something so cozy about a T-shirt bra, and this bestselling two-pack from Fruit of the Loom has almost 250 five-star reviews from Walmart shoppers. It combines light padding with smooth cups and a soft cotton material that offers plenty of stretch and comfort.
For more stories like this, check out:
- The 13 best sports bras for every type of workout
- Are you wearing the right bra? 9 bra styles every woman should own
- Hundreds of TODAY viewers bought this popular wireless bra
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!