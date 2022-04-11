Lizzo talks new shapewear line and hopes: 'I want to liberate people'

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity selected the items mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the items shown may be from the celebrity's own product line. Some of the products shown may be from a brand the celebrity is paid to promote. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Three-time Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo has been working on more than just music lately. Alongside the release of her new Prime Video streaming show, “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” the singer stopped by TODAY and Hoda & Jenna this morning to talk about her latest endeavor: shapewear.

Her new brand, Yitty, is officially launching tomorrow. Lizzo shared what to expect from her newest venture — and also revealed where the name "Yitty" comes from.

Why is it called Yitty?

Yitty pays homage to a childhood nickname from her aunt, according to the adorable story she shared on Hoda & Jenna. The nickname stems from her brother's mispronunciation of her actual name — Melissa, Lizzo revealed. Growing up, she said he would pronounce it "Meyitta" which her aunt heard as "Yitty." The moniker stuck and she named the line Yitty in honor of her aunt, whom she called her "favorite person on the planet."

What is Yitty?

Yitty is a size-inclusive shapewear line that was created with Fabletics Inc., the parent company of activewear brand Fabletics, and will debut with 100 different pieces divided into three collections: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label.

She describes shapewear in general as an “in-between piece of clothing” that’s worn over underwear but beneath outerwear to change the shape of your body. And while most shapewear is usually considered uncomfortable, she describes her brand as feeling like a hug. “A lot of times it was used to kind of oppress us and make us uncomfortable so I wanted to change that and make it a positive thing. Now shapewear you can wear underwear, overwear, anywhere — that’s Yitty,” she said on Hoda & Jenna.

"I grew up wearing [shapewear]. It wasn't a great experience."

Details like two compression weights, antimicrobial fabrics in shorts, thongs and leggings can be worn without extra underwear and bras that hold their shape without underwire are what make Yitty stand out. And Yitty boasts the widest size range in the shapewear market, the brands says, offering sizes XS-6X, and in bold colors, prints and silhouettes shoppers will want to show off.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size,” Lizzo said in a press release.

The idea of Lizzo putting out a shapewear line might be new to us, but the singer has been thinking about it for quite some time now. "This is a dream years in the making," she told TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly.

"I grew up wearing [shapewear]. It wasn't a great experience," she said. "I don't think a 12- or 13 year-old girl should be trying to change her body. I should be going to school and having fun."

Her own experiences experience led her to create Yitty with a goal of liberation. "I want to liberate people from having to be uncomfortable and ashamed of their bodies and what they choose to wear," she said. “I want clothing that makes people feel as good as my music makes people feel."

Yitty will be sold online through its own website as well as the Fabletics site and stores. Prices will range from $49.95 to $59.95 for bras and $69.95 to $74.95 for leggings.

