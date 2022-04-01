Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Target has released quite a few exciting collaborations through the years, teaming up with influencers, designers, culinary experts and more to create unique and chic product lines. And today, the retailer dropped yet another collection that we've been buzzing about since it was announced weeks ago.

Target has partnered with beloved accessory brand Stoney Clover Lane for a colorful line of clothing, swimwear, bags, travel must-haves and more. The collection features more than 300 spring and summer-ready pieces that range in price from $2 to $160 — with most items clocking in at under $20. All of the clothing in the line ranges in size from XXS to 4X.

Stoney Clover Lane was founded by sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer in 2009. Since then, the brand has become well-known for its colorful and customizable bags and accessories.

"We know our guests are increasingly looking for unique ways to show off their personal style, and Stoney Clover Lane is a brand we’ve had our eye on for a while, since they are known for their customizable pieces,” said Jill Sando, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Target. “We’ve admired how the brand has created such a highly recognizable aesthetic with a deeply engaged audience and know our guests will love finding Stoney Clover Lane at Target, just in time to show off their individual style for spring.”

Target sent some members of our team some of the items to try. Here, we're sharing those, along with some other picks from the collection that we have our eyes on. And because Target's collaborations tend to sell out pretty fast, we suggest that you add anything you like to your cart ASAP — there's no telling how long these items will stay in stock!

Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection

Pretty in pink! These cute slip-on sandals are made from plastic, which the brand says makes them ideal for beach vacations or hanging out by the pool. They have an adjustable strap for a customized fit, and the heart-shaped buckles are an adorable detail.

These sunglasses are said to block 99 to 100 percent of UV rays, according to the brand, to help keep your peepers protected on sunny days. Plus, they're super stylish, too. We love the bold blue shade and oversized design, which will add a fun touch to any outfit you wear them with.

Denim jackets are a must-have for the season, and at $35 this one is super affordable. Made to hit right at your hip, the jacket features a relaxed, oversized fit that will complement all of your casual spring and summer looks.

You'll stun at every event you attend this season in this sleeveless midi dress. It's made from a soft linen material, which the brand says provides cool comfort. Plus, it has side pockets!

Planning on spending a lot of time sitting by the pool this season? Upgrade your swimsuit collection with this vibrant one-piece suit from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. From the honeycomb detailing to the flattering V-neckline, there are so many things to love about the suit.

Cover up after a dip in the ocean with these terry cloth beach shorts. The comfortable shorts are made from a soft fabric that the brand says provides a cozy look and feel. They also have side pockets, so you can keep all of your essentials, like your phone and keys close by.

Whether you're taking a dip in the pool or lounging at the beach, you'll look so good in this stylish one-piece swimsuit. It has a low swoop back and a cheeky cut, that the company says flatters your figure.

Stoney Clover Lane is best known for its bags, which is why we're so excited about all of the cute options in the collection. And for anyone looking to get in the recent fanny pack resurgence, we suggest grabbing this terry cloth version. Not only is it an easy, hands-free way to store all your essentials, but the bright green hue will add a pop of color to any outfit.

Whether you're spending the day at the beach, going on a quick weekend trip or are heading into the office, you can use this multipurpose bag to carry all your essential items. It has a roomy interior with a zip pocket and a magnetic clasp to help you keep everything secure. While it's super cute on its own, you can customize it with some of the brand's fun patches.

This tumbler allows you to take your drinks on the go, so you'll always have something to sip on during your spring and summer adventures. And if you thought it couldn't get any cuter with its colorful heart design, you're going to want to think again. It comes with a heart-shaped straw, too!

Target, Stoney Clover Lane and Olive & June? Say no more! As a part of the collection, the brands have released a number of brightly-hued nail polishes. Like all of Olive & June's polishes, this chic yellow formula is designed to be free of seven harsh chemicals and is made to leave a streak-free finish, according to the brand.

Say goodbye to wasteful makeup wipes. This soft cloth is designed to be used time and time again to aid in the process of removing foundation, eye shadow, mascara and more.

Make your trips to the grocery store a little brighter with this fun reusable tote. It has an internal pocket that you can use to hold important items — and when you're not using the bag, you can fold it into its pocket for easier storage.

The small size of this bag makes it perfect for carrying on its own or putting in a larger bag to keep your items organized. It also comes in other spring-ready colors.

Upgrade your suitcase to this affordable carry-on. It has a telescoping handle and four wheels, so it seems like it would be easy to roll around airports. On the inside, the bag has an interior elastic pocket, zip pocket and cross straps, and it's expandable to fit any extra items you pick up during your travels.

For overnights, extended weekends or any other getaway where you don't want to back an entire suitcase, this roomy duffle is perfect. Plus, with its pop of pink color, you'll never lose it.

Keep smaller items or toiletries safe during your travels with this pouch. It already comes embossed with hearts, but you can add some of the brand's patches to make it feel more personalized.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!