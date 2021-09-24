Target's Fall Designer Collection drops tomorrow — here's what you need to know

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everyone looks forward to a Target run, but when the retailer announces a designer collection, everyone literally runs to get their hands on the newest wardrobe must-haves. It's not every day that you get to step into high-end fashion for less than $100, but with each seasonal drop, the retailer proves it's possible — and doesn't disappoint.

One Shop TODAY contributor had the chance to try a few items from the spring Designer Dress Collection, which included pieces from Christopher John Rogers, RIXO, and ALEXIS, before they flew off of the shelves. That's why we've had our calendars marked for Sept. 25 the moment we found out the Target Fall Designer Collection was in the works.

This limited-time collaboration, which goes live at 3 a.m. EST on Saturday, includes over 180 wardrobe essentials from designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan.

Each designer has curated a collection of modern and trendy apparel that is perfect for fall, but all of the pieces can be worn long after the season ends. The selection goes beyond shirts and dresses — you'll find everything from rain jackets and headbands to leather blouses and Sherpa jackets in this season's drop.

What might possibly be the best part? Target says that most items are under $50 this time around, so you can stock your closet with designer goodies without breaking the bank. This collaboration is also keeping in line with Target's inclusive sizing, as you'll be able to shop every single piece in sizes XXS-4X.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the clothing and accessories from this collection, check back here tomorrow morning! We'll be rounding up a few of the can't-miss styles you'll want to add to your carts ASAP, before they're gone.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!