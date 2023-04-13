A stylist shares a sneak peek of Target's new spring fashion collection

Warm temperatures swept the country this past week, giving many of us our long-awaited first taste of spring — and signaling that it's finally time to break out those dresses, sandals and other sunny day staples.

That's why it feels like Target's latest designer collection, which is filled with swimwear and warm weather must-haves, could not be coming at a more perfect time. For the new line, Target teamed up with three women-founded designer brands — Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and Rhode — to create more than 100 pieces of warm weather clothes, swimwear and accessories. While designer brands can typically be pretty pricey, the items in the collection are super affordable, with most of them ringing in at $35 and under.

The highly anticipated, limited-time collection drops online tomorrow, Saturday, April 15, at 3 a.m. ET and Target's designer collections tend to sell out quickly (and we mean within hours), so if you see anything you like you'll have to act fast. Though you won't be able to purchase the items yet, stylist Katie Sands stopped by TODAY as a part of our Shop This List TODAY series to give us a sneak peek at some of her favorite picks from the collection a day ahead of the launch.

Below, we're giving you a preview of some of the items that will help you have the best (and most stylish) spring and summer ever. And if you just can't wait to stock up on warm weather essentials, keep scrolling until the end for one item that you can add to your cart right now that is sure to become a staple in your rotation.