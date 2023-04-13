A stylist shares a sneak peek of Target's new spring fashion collection

Warm temperatures swept the country this past week, giving many of us our long-awaited first taste of spring — and signaling that it's finally time to break out those dresses, sandals and other sunny day staples.
That's why it feels like Target's latest designer collection, which is filled with swimwear and warm weather must-haves, could not be coming at a more perfect time. For the new line, Target teamed up with three women-founded designer brands — Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and Rhode — to create more than 100 pieces of warm weather clothes, swimwear and accessories. While designer brands can typically be pretty pricey, the items in the collection are super affordable, with most of them ringing in at $35 and under.
The highly anticipated, limited-time collection drops online tomorrow, Saturday, April 15, at 3 a.m. ET and Target's designer collections tend to sell out quickly (and we mean within hours), so if you see anything you like you'll have to act fast. Though you won't be able to purchase the items yet, stylist Katie Sands stopped by TODAY as a part of our Shop This List TODAY series to give us a sneak peek at some of her favorite picks from the collection a day ahead of the launch.
Below, we're giving you a preview of some of the items that will help you have the best (and most stylish) spring and summer ever. And if you just can't wait to stock up on warm weather essentials, keep scrolling until the end for one item that you can add to your cart right now that is sure to become a staple in your rotation.
Coral Tile Print Flutter Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
$45.00
Coral Tile Print Pareo
$20.00
Peony Botanical Print Tie-Front Midi Dress
$40.00
Large Zinnia Floral Print Bell Sleeve Midi Dress
$40.00
Fine Line Print Wide Leg Pants
$35.00
Small Crochet Tote Bag Green
$30.00
Small Crochet Tote Bag Brown
$30.00
Women's Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals
$10.00
Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Flutter Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
Co-founded by friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, Agua Bendita is fashion brand that celebrates their Colombian roots with fun and energetic swimsuits and ready-to-wear pieces. And we're obsessed with so many of the new items in the brand's Target collection, including this one-piece that Sands picked. Along with the colorful floral print, it features so many other stylish details, including ruffled shoulder straps and ties along the leg openings.
Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Pareo
Talk about a versatile vacation staple! To wear this printed pareo, the brand recommends wrapping it around your waist, taking the top ends and knotting them together in the middle to turn it into a skirt. But we imagine that it can be tied multiple ways and styled as a dress or halter top over your swimsuit, too.
Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Tie-Front Midi Dress
This dress practically screams tropical destination — but you don't have to have a beach vacation booked to wear it. From brunch to happy hour, with its front tie and vibrant pattern, this dress is sure to turn heads. Like most items in the collection, it comes in sizes XXS to 4X.
Rhode x Target Large Zinnia Floral Print Bell Sleeve Midi Dress
Rhode, which is founded by friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, is all about celebrating the vibrance of life with colorful clothes inspired by destinations around the world. And the brand's collaboration with Target features bright and unique swimwear, towels, bags and dresses, like this one. Adorned with all-over floral print, it's said to be made from a lightweight, breathable linen-blend fabric for comfort.
Fe Noel x Target Fine Line Print Wide Leg Pants
The third designer in the collection is Fe Noel. Deeply influenced by founder Felisha “Fe” Noel's Grenadian heritage, the brand operates on an underlying philosophy to "Make Life Beautiful.” And these patterned pants are sure to add some charm to your wardrobe. The high-rise, wide-leg design is very on-trend and the full length makes them easy to wear with a variety of shoes (though we think they'd look particularly great with a pair of wedges).
Fe Noel x Target Small Crochet Tote Bag Green
No outfit feels complete without accessories. And thankfully, there are plenty of chic ones in the collection. Sands is loving this bag, in particular, which is the perfect size for carrying your daily essentials and has a crocheted design for a beachy feel.
Fe Noel x Target Small Crochet Tote Bag Brown
The bag also comes in this brown and black shade to match nearly any outfit.
Shade & Shore Women's Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals
No need to wait for the collection to drop to grab these Target shopper-favorite sandals! You can add them to your cart right now. The perfect shoes for beach trips, pool days and more, they have a classic yet chic two-strap design that's easy to pair with any outfit. Colors are selling out, so you'll want to grab these shoes ASAP!