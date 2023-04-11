From Aerie to Old Navy, save up to 60% on bikinis, tankinis and more swimsuits

Whether you’re in the middle of planning an epic family vacation or are simply dreaming of the many days you’ll be spending by the pool this summer, there’s one thing you may need: a new swimsuit.

But you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get an option that’s stylish, flattering and functional. We scoured retailers like Old Navy, J.Crew, Amazon and more to find deals on one-pieces, bikinis and other must-have swimwear so you can start refreshing your wardrobe for the season.

Here, we rounded up 24 can’t-miss deals on swimsuits that you can wear while lounging by the pool, jumping in the waves or soaking up the sun this season. Keep scrolling to check out all deals, or you can shop each retailer by clicking the links below:

Old Navy | Aerie| Amazon | J.Crew | Boden

Old Navy swimsuits on sale

Looking for something that offers a little more coverage than your typical bikini bottoms? This swim skirt could be just what you need. According to the brand, it offers UPF sun protection and features built-in, fully-lined bikini swim bottoms underneath the skirt.

Featuring a moderate-coverage design, this bikini top comes in bright summer colors or floral prints. Plus you can score an additional 40% off at checkout, knocking this down to $17.

For just $12, you can grab the matching bikini bottoms, which feature a high-waist design and moderate coverage for your backside.

A one-shoulder design gives your average one-piece a stylish touch. It comes in two tropical prints to choose from, and don't forget an extra 40% off checkout.

This one-piece features a flirty wrap skirt and built-in boy briefs for full coverage. It comes in 12 colors to choose from, including tropical patterns and classic black.

Aerie swimsuits on sale

If you're a fan of Aerie bras, you'll love this pullover triangle bikini top, which features adjustable straps and removable pads. And, right now you can save 50% off.

Featuring a V-shaped high-waist and full coverage, the brand says this bikini bottom fits you "in all the right ways," so you can feel confident hitting the beach or pool this season.

Featuring a rouched design, the brand says this top is extremely supportive. And that's not all, the fabric is made of UPF 50 to protect sensitive skin areas.

For $20 you can buy the bottoms that go with the set, or mix and match. While the brand says they're made for a "cheeky" fit, reviewers said they still offered a good amount of coverage.

Reviewers love how supportive this underwire bikini top is. It comes in four bold colors so you can mix and match them with your favorite bottoms.

This one-piece is called the "Babewatch" and we can see why. The brand says it's designed with its "cheekiest coverage" and also features ultra-high leg cutouts for a retro-style look.

Amazon swimsuits on sale

The brand says this two-toned one-piece features tummy-control compression, allowing you to feel your best in the flattering silhouette. And select colors start at just $20.

Score a discount on Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling women’s swimsuit. One Shop TODAY writer called it “one of the best monokinis for women” and added that it’s both sexy and modest at the same time. “With this swimsuit's extremely flattering design, I'm too busy looking — and feeling — good to be self-conscious about my body,” she wrote.

One bikini with two ways to wear it; no wonder this Cupshe option has over 9,000 Amazon ratings. According to the brand, the bottoms feature a reversible pattern and you can choose from 11 different colors.

If you love the look of those vintage swimsuits, this option has over 17,000 Amazon ratings. One verified reviewer loved the flattering design, saying, "this bathing suit fits me like a glove. I didn’t want to take it off. It slims my midsection. It was like it was made just for me."

What's great about tankinis is that you still get the bikini style, but with extra coverage. This boho-style option comes in 15 colors and patterns, from monochrome colorways to printed tops.

You get the best of both worlds with this swimsuit; the cut-out style gives it a bikini look with a one-piece fit. One reviewer says she will be buying more colors, "This suit is probably one of the most flattering pieces of swimwear I’ve worn."

J.Crew swimsuits on Sale

Everyone will be wondering where you got this cute suit from. According to the brand, it's as supportive as a bra. Don't miss out on this 38% markdown!

The matching (and marked down!) bikini bottoms add a moderate touch with a high waist and mid-cut leg. We're loving the drawstring details on the side, too.

Whether you're spending the day on a boat or walking on the shoreline, this one-piece offers a flattering fit and full coverage. You can grab it in a variety of shades starting at $60.

We're loving the retro beach vibes of this strapless gingham-printed swimsuit. The brand says it features a full-coverage bottom design, allowing you to feel comfortable and confident.

Boden swimsuits on sale

This floral halter top is so cute, you could pair it with a high-waist denim maxi skirt and wear it from beachside to tableside. It normally has a $70 price tag, but you right now can score it for 60% off!

You can rock it with the matching bikini bottoms, however, this marked-down piece also comes in over 20 other options — so you might want to grab multiple to mix and match with other swimwear.

This stylish one-piece comes in solids or elevated paisley prints. Many of the reviewers gave it five stars and raved about the quality of the fabric.