Feel like it's been far too long since you stepped into an easy, breezy pair of shoes? After months of trudging around in heavier footwear, we certainly feel your pain, and we're more than ready to lighten up our load with some stylish spring shoes.

To help step into the warmer months in style, the Shop TODAY team rounded up several pairs of light and airy kicks to get you excited for all the gorgeous weather ahead. From ballet flats and heels to lightweight sneakers and sandals, there's something for every occasion on this list.

Lightweight women's sneakers to shop

There are floral prints aplenty when spring rolls around, and we love the pattern so much that we plan on incorporating it into our shoe game this year. These floral sneakers are the brilliant result of a collaboration between Keds and Rifle Paper Co., and have a comfy slip-on design and a machine-washable canvas upper, making them a breeze to clean.

Gingham and florals, oh my! Dr. Scholl's brought plenty of pizazz to this slip-on sneaker that's available in both prints and solids. You'll love that several of the materials used to create the shoe are made of recycled bottles, and will also be tempted by the built-in cushioning.

Spring is all about bright colors and flirty patterns, and this relaxed style comes in 24 hues and prints including lemons, animal print and strawberries. It's a slip-on, lace-up style you don't actually need to tie and it's also made of eco-friendly vegan materials.

Spring footwear is all about breathability, and this lightweight, stretchy style definitely understood the assignment. The slip on sneakers have built-in arch support in their removable insole and pull tabs that make them easy to pull on and off. It also comes in four spring-ready shades — pink, white, gray and tie-dye — and three darker hues — black, navy and burgundy.

Over time, we've come to realize that spending a bit more on a solid pair of sneakers is like investing in your feet, and it can pay off in dividends. Reebok's Floatride Energy Grow running shoes feature cozy cushioning and flexible traction and are also made of at least 50 percent plant-based materials, so they're a healthy option for the environment and your feet.

Lightweight women's flats to shop

Flats are great and all, but sometimes they don't offer the support we need, so we've always got our eyes peeled for styles that offer fashion and function. Chinese Laundry incorporated cushion insole technology and breathable fabric into this sassy design and also made it in two spring-ready hues: light gray and blush. We could see ourselves wearing them with jeans and a floral blouse or with a dress and denim jacket.

We're always excited to break out our ballet flats when the weather warms up, and these ones have sweet bow detailing to dress them up a bit. The comfy flats have a non-slip outsole, soft fabric lining and contour+ technology that keeps your feet cozy throughout the day. Whether you opt for neutral nude or black or go for the pretty purple, you can't go wrong with this splurge-worthy pair.

Women's loafers aren't always light and airy, but this breezy pair is perfect for sunny days and warmer temps thanks to its peek-through perforations and sporty sole. It's not all surface appeal with these laser-cut loafers, though. Inside, a breathable footbed and shock absorption technology also focus on comfort.

Lightweight women's sandals and heels to shop

Whether you're hitting up a family function or heading out for a girls' night, you'll look fabulous in these sunny heels from Target. The slip-on design features a padded insole to keep you comfortable while you're looking cute, and the 3" block heel adds plenty of height. We can't get enough of the beautiful baby blue hue, but it also comes in pink, black and tan.

Lovely in lilac! When the temperature rises, our passion for pastels always reignites, and these dreamy heeled sandals have us crushing hard. We love the knotted detail, the walkable height and the stunning purple hue. But our favorite thing of all is the $40 price tag!

Is it just us, or do you also feel like spring has officially sprung when you step into a wedge sandal? This easygoing slingback style comes in several colors (including a few prints) and both wood and woven heels. The built-in Soft System keeps feet supported and cushioned all day, and the heel (2.5") is just the right size to make it easy to walk in.

Pretty in pink! Braided detailing is an instant way to step up your shoe game without much effort, and this slide sandal merges elegance and edginess with ease. The 1.5" block heel would look amazing paired with a little black dress or it could dress things up a bit when worn with jeans and a flutter sleeve blouse. Either way, your feet will be looking fabulous!

Sick of your same old black walking sandals season after season? Try a subtle leopard print instead! Bzees' Traveler Sandal comes in one pattern and two solids and has memory foam cushioning and arch support to keep your tootsies cozy while you embark on loads of adventures this season.

You'll be stepping into sunny days in style with these seafoam sandals from Sorel! The mule wedge has a foam footbed and a sturdy cork heel that'll make it a comfortable addition to your shoe collection.

