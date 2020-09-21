16 fall jackets under $100 that you'll want to live in all season long

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ah, fall. 'Tis the season for leaf-peeping, baking pumpkin bread and cozying up in comfortable fall layers. Since you can’t hit the mall this year to find the perfect lightweight jacket, we scoured the internet to bring you attractive, affordable picks. Below, check out the best stylish jackets to wear every day this fall, from chic teddy coats to vintage-inspired plaids.

There’s so much to love about this vegan biker jacket. It has all the hallmark hardware — zipped cuffs and side pockets, snaps on the lapels and waistline for a custom fit — and a boxy shape that wears well over chunky sweaters. Our dream outfit this fall? The Good Vibes jacket over a floral midi dress and white high-top sneakers.

A lightweight field jacket is a fall staple that will report for duty again come spring. This all-cotton version — available in a dozen great colors — works for everything you’ve got going on this season.

Take the classic safari-style jacket to an all-new level with this one by Sam Edelman. Its eye-catching leopard print brings a fun vibe, while practical details include the drawstring at the waist and big patch pockets in front.

This laid-back biker jacket is the vanilla ice cream to your fall wardrobe’s warm apple pie. Its subtle zippers are a bonus for those who aren’t into the flashy hardware found on most motos.

You don’t have to go the utilitarian route. If olive green and drawstrings aren’t your thing, go the opposite way with this feminine tweed jacket with retro pearl buttons and raw edging. The cotton-blend material has rayon for breathability and polyester for a bit of stretch.

You cannot — we repeat, cannot — go wrong with a camel-colored khaki jacket in the fall. Old Navy’s no-fuss jacket features a classic standing collar and adjustable waistline for shape.

If you want to spend fall feeling swaddled in cushy blankets, then let us introduce you to Lucky’s fabulous teddy coat. Throw it on over jeans, leggings, or a midi dress for cuddled-up-on-the-couch-level comfort. Between the polyester material and the fluffy weave, it’s essentially wrinkle-proof.

Breathe new life into your jean jacket situation with this cool spin from Gap. A nice alternative to the denim jacket you’ve probably worn for years, this 100% cotton design has big patch pockets (including one on the inside) and a boxy fit that leaves room for fall layers.

Kick it old school this fall in a cropped corduroy jacket. Made from 98% cotton with a touch of polyurethane for added durability, the button-up comes in three great shades for fall: a creamy off-white, black-and-white houndstooth, and inky black.

You’ll reach for Sam Edelman’s versatile jacket for years to come. There are snaps on the cuffs for when you want to roll up your sleeves (say, when raking leaves or carving pumpkins on the back porch) and a drawstring hood is helpful when you need extra warmth or protection from the rain.

More like your favorite puttering-around-the-house cardigan than a jacket, this chic piece from Lucky is a go-to for transitional weather. The three-quarter sleeves help you from getting overheated — same goes for the cotton-acrylic blend (good news: acrylic is naturally resistant to wrinkles). Pair it with black skinny jeans and ankle boots for a look worthy of strolls along the Seine.

When the temps take a dip, pop on this cute quilted bomber and you’re in business. Its jersey lining and ribbed cuffs and collar will help you stay toasty on cooler days, and it comes in a trio of fall-perfect shades.

Want a cover-up that’s a dream to layer and looks stylish at all times? This is it. BB Dakota’s sleek In Her Element jacket has a roomy fit that won’t feel restrictive on top of sweaters and a flattering, cool-girl style that dresses up whatever you’ve got going on beneath it.

Calvin Klein is a prime source for stylish, high-quality outerwear that won’t skyrocket your credit card bill. With its longer length and slight flare, this wind- and rain-resistant shell is far more flattering than your average raincoat (plus, how great will it look against the dazzling yellow poplars?). Its soft interior and adjustable hood will keep you warm and comfortable no matter what the autumn weather has on the docket.

Puffers and parkas may be in your outerwear future, but for now, savor lightweight-jacket-season in stretchy white denim. With a crisp collar and lots of pockets, this smart, slim-fitting jacket is the ideal companion for your favorite jeans.

Nail boho-chic fall style in this sleeveless sherpa vest that's made with a soft suede-like material. Your everyday jeans-and-a-tee combo won’t know what hit it. If you really want to go for it, trying wearing it over a long-sleeved prairie dress and lace-up boots.

