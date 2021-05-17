Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the weather gets warmer, the shorts get unpacked and the spring and summer dresses come out of the closet, there's one thing every shoe rack needs: The perfect pair of white sneakers.

Women's white sneakers have come a long way since standard lace-up canvas styles — from cute and stylish pops of color to sustainable measured taken by shoe designers to protect the earth, there's lots to take in when it comes to women's sneakers in 2021.

Headed to the park for a picnic? Searching for the perfect slip-ons to wear with sundresses? Wanting to keep it simple with your next running shoe? There's a white sneaker for that, and we've got it here.

To shop this article by category, just click on the links below:

Slip-on white sneakers for women

These timeless slip-on shoes are lightweight and made from sustainable materials like organic cotton and natural rubber. They're also fully recyclable and as comfortable and versatile as they are earth-friendly.

These simple white Toms slip on easily and stretch and mold with your foot over time. And, when they need a pick-me-up, the insoles can be removed and hand-washed.

Keds are no stranger to the white sneaker scene, but we love these sweet lace-free slip-ons with white embroidered eyelets.

Distressing and rose gold accents give these slip-ons major character. And they're designed for maximum comfort: In addition to being cushioned with super-soft memory foam inside, they're also available in wide widths.

These Bzees sneakers are lightweight and comfortabl and made with anti-microbial and odor controlling technology. With memory foam arch support and heel impact shock absorption built into the insoles, you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud. Did we mention they're machine washable?

These lace-free slip-ons are breathable, flexible and machine washable. They're also made in a unique knit design that makes them perfect for any outfit.

Athletic white sneakers for women

These sustainably-made shoes from Saucony contain no plastic and are made from all-natural ingredients like cotton and humanely raised and sourced wool and rubber. And, in addition to being comfortable, supportive and stylish, they're shipped in an inkiness, 100% recycled cardboard box.

These lightweight, cushioned running shoes provide all-day stability and support. They're also available in men's styles, making them a perfect shoe to match with your partner for those morning walks and runs.

These super-affordable white sneakers are available at Walmart and have become TikTok stars in addition to being ultra-comfy. While the stylish shoes are beautiful in plain white, some creative TikTokers also paint their pairs with designs and bright colors.

These running shoes from Skechers are soft and cushioned, while still designed to support your feet through long runs. With reflective details and subtle purple and silver accents, they're not only a sturdy white running shoe, they're also a pair you'll feel cute wearing.

Lace-up white sneakers for women

Stylish and classic, these lace-up sneakers have a secret: They double as slip-on shoes thanks to hidden elastic in the tongues.

These white leather sneakers are beyond stylish and have a cushioned insole that can be removed for washing. We love the ribbon accent on the back of the shoes and the brown leather lining, which adds a bit of extra style.

With a soft footbed and lightweight sole, traditional lace-up Keds get an earth-friendly upgrade in this organic cotton version.

These simple-but-chic sneakers have cork-lined insoles and cute lime green accents, giving them a little something extra. They're also lightweight and perfect for wearing around the city, at the beach and beyond.

