These are the sneakers that one podiatrist says she recommends 'every day'

Whether you're getting into a regular walking routine or you're standing for most of the day at work, having a good pair of sneakers is key. And while there are plenty of brands to choose from, only a handful are as iconic as Adidas.

Founded in Germany in 1949, in the decades since, the brand's three-striped sneakers have been a staple on sports fields and courts — and on the feet of anyone who looks for comfort from their footwear.

Plus, they just so happen to be a favorite of experts as well. "I tell everyone, Adidas are forever," says Dr. Chanel Perkins, a podiatrist in Texas. "They've been around, they're not going anywhere, and they continuously improve their technology."

Here, experts weigh in about what makes Adidas such a standout brand — plus, we share some of the best pairs to shop.

Are Adidas sneakers good for your feet?

In her practice, Perkins says that she recommends Adidas sneakers to her patients "every day," and there are a few things that make the brand's shoes such a good choice.

To start, the brand offers shoes at a wide range of prices, making them an accessible option for almost any budget. While you can't really go wrong, it may be worth investing in the sneakers, as Perkins says that the technology does get better as the price goes up.

"Something that's really specific to Adidas is their [Boost] midsole technology," Perkins says. "It's way more advanced, I believe, than some of the other brands out there." Made from thermoplastic polyurethane particles, which the brand says are expanded to form closed cells around pockets of air, Perkins says that the technology is built to absorb impact, so your steps feel lighter and more comfortable. She adds that it's also built to last. "You get more miles because of their unique type of midsole."

Who shouldn't wear Adidas sneakers?

While overall, Perkins cites the brand's shoes as a good pick for people of a range of activity levels, there are a select few who she says they may not be right for. "Depending on the style of the shoe, some of them have a little bit more of a narrow fit than others," she says. "So some of my diabetic patients with neuropathy, I would not necessarily recommend Adidas shoes. Simply because, if the shoe has a narrow fit, they would not feel the tightness or snugness and could develop a blister, which could lead to something more detrimental."

How to style Adidas sneakers

Beyond their benefits for your feet, many people are fans of the shoe's sleek style — including fashion expert Cindy Conroy. "Those three stripes say it all," she says. "Fashion, flair and fun. Ever since 1949, they’ve been pumping out statement footwear. That’s why I love Adidas."

The brand's shoes come in plenty of different colors, and while white and black are classic, Conroy suggests embracing color. "Skip the neutrals and go bold," she suggests. "Pair your bright friends with a pleated midi skirt and scoop neck T-shirt for a look that’s equal parts feminine and tomboy cool."

Keep reading to learn more about some of the trending and expert-approved sneakers that are worth adding to your cart.

The best Adidas sneakers of 2023

"I love the Supernova 2," Perkins says. Along with Boost technology in the midsole, the shoe is said to feature Bounce cushioning for comfort with every step. Even better, the brand says that it's made with an even lower carbon footprint than its predecessor.

Featuring Adidas' aforementioned Boost midsole technology, the Adidas Ultraboost shoe is one that Perkins commonly recommends to her patients. Along with the responsive midsole, it's said to feature a rubber outsole that helps you maintain your grip on both wet and dry terrain and a soft and stretchy upper for comfort.

As a more affordable option, Perkins also likes Adidas' Cloudfoam sneakers. They feature memory foam, so she says that they're "lighter" and have "good cushioning." "I will sometimes recommend then for a patient that has high pressure points, where they're getting calluses and they need a memory foam footbed inside the shoe." Though because it's made of memory foam, she adds that you might notice the shoe breaking down faster than the above option.

While the above options are all touted as running shoes, Perkins says they can be good options for walkers as well.

Adidas' classic Gazelle sneakers are one of the hottest shoes of the moment. Global shopping platform Lyst named the sneakers one of the hottest products in its Q1 2023 Lyst Index Report and search interest in the shoes reached an all-time high in April 2023, according to Google Trends. A favorite shoe of Hollywood A-listers, they're shaping up to be the must-have shoe of the summer.

And with a variety of color options to choose from and their laidback retro vibe, along with the signature Adidas stripes, it's not hard to see why people are loving this style.

Another classic, crowd-pleasing shoe, the Adidas Sambas were first designed as a soccer shoe before morphing into the sporty, yet casual wear-anywhere style that we see today.

Conroy says that both the Sambas and Gazelles are "Iconic gems that you can style in so many different ways. But always true to you. That’s what makes them so popular."

Along with the brand's Gold Nizza Platform sneakers, Conroy says that she's loving the Nora shoes in Preloved Blue. "You can wear them with everything from cropped pinstriped pants to floral summer dresses. Carrying you from the grocery aisle to a coastal beach adventure with the kiddies."

Meet our experts