12 comfy "dad" sneakers you'll want to wear with every outfit — and how to style them

In our modern-day world, it seems like everyone everywhere is on the move from one place to the next. Especially in New York City, where I live, the fast-paced life calls for comfy shoes to navigate the streets.

As of late, I’m seeing more and more of the “dad shoe” out and about. Typically, these are worn by (yes) dads, but the style has long been making its way to the feet of women, who pair them with dressy outfits and casualwear alike.

What is a dad shoe?

Similar to the name and idea of “mom jeans,” dad shoes refer to a particular style of shoes that are often worn by dads.

“When talking about dad shoes, think practical, comfortable shoes that middle-aged men wear. Styles that are trending now are those with traditional features like thick soles and a lot of support,” says Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, a board-certified podiatrist in New York City and New Jersey, and a member of Vionic's Innovation Lab. Basically, picture a suburban middle-aged dad sporting a pair of chunky New Balance 530 kicks walking en route to his kid’s soccer game or the supermarket.

At one point, dad shoes were deemed ugly, but much like a lot of fashion trends, it’s back — and is actually now cool. So much so that even celebrities are wearing them on rotation. And that's not surprising: these kinds of kicks make outfits look effortless and and your feet feel comfy.

“My dad wore this type of sneaker in the ‘90s, always in a white or bright neutral color to match his polo shirts and college alma mater baseball hats,” says Dr. Casey Ann Pidich, a New York City-based podiatrist and owner of DoctorGlassSlipper.com, an essential foot wellness website for women.

“Dad shoes or dad sneakers have three significant characteristics: a chunky sole, they feel comfortable, and [they] are usually worn in neutral colors such as white, black, taupe, etc. All of which makes them very versatile," Pidich adds.

Another benefit of dad shoes? Pidich says they’re excellent for our foot health. “They are wide and allow our toes to naturally bend and move. Plus, they are especially ideal if you have bunions or hammertoes.”

Without further ado, read on for the 12 best dad shoes for women — from budget-friendly to splurge-worthy picks and many in between. For easy reading, use the links below to jump to each section.

Best budget | Best classic | Best overall | Best statement | Best New Balance | Best all-white | Best sandals | Best for walking | Best slip-ons | Best for running | Best platform | How we chose | FAQs

Best budget dad shoes

WHAT WE LOVE: Excellent shock absorption

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Too chunky for working out

If you're on a budget, Pidich suggests going for a pair of these retro Fila Disruptor 2 Premium sneakers.

“These are made of leather, which will hold up between wears,” she says. “The rubber sole and padding add to the sneaker's comfort and durability.”

It’s extra-chunky and has a cushioned insole so you can walk around in bliss.

WHAT WE LOVE: Comes with a removable cushioned insole

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Several reviewers mention it runs big

“Adidas are my go-to sneakers for all things athletic,” says Pidich. “I like these because they are good enough to exercise in but [also] stylish and comfortable for all-day wear.”

Plus, at less than $70, these neutral shoes just might be the pair that you’ll get the most cost-per-wear worth from.

Best classic dad shoes

WHAT WE LOVE: Features air-cooled memory foam

SOMETHING TO NOTE: One reviewer on Skechers' site mentioned the heel felt too tall and hard

“Skechers makes the ultimate dad shoes,” says Jemma Cotterrell, a fashion and personal stylist (aka @theshoelovingstylist on Instagram). If you also grew up in the ‘90s, you’ll likely remember that this brand is indeed classic.

This sporty style has a color palette of navy blue, white and silver, and features an air-cooled memory foam insole for extra comfort during your walks.

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: Skechers also has a casual walking sneaker that reads slightly less dad; try the Hillcrest shoes for under $50.

Best dad shoes overall

WHAT WE LOVE: Solid support and excellent traction

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Fleece lining adds comfort but may get hot while walking

One of the most iconic dad shoes is the Nike Air Monarch, also recommended by Cotterrell. To add to the comfort of the wide fit and cushioning, this pair also has a white cloud-like fleece lining around the ankle to keep your feet nice and toasty.

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: You can get the non-Premium version of the Air Monarch IVs for under $66 on Nike's site.

Best dad shoes that make a statement

WHAT WE LOVE: The extra-chunky style makes a bold statement

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Not ideal for working out in

A pair of designer dad shoes that Cotterrell mentioned are the Balenciaga Triple S sneakers, ringing in at more than $1,000 at most retailers. Although this pair of Pumas are not exactly the same, it does share the statement-making chunky style with its own unique take.

The beige color and dark purple detail make these kicks easy to pair with a variety of looks. There’s also a molded foam midsole for comfort.

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: Berness' Kaylee sneakers have chunky bottoms that are as statement-making as Puma's, but for under $40 at Nordstrom Rack.

Best New Balance dad shoes

WHAT WE LOVE: Designed to absorb impact through cushioning and compression resistance

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Since it’s unisex, sizing can be confusing — make sure to look at the correct sizing for women

Both Cotterrell and Pidich brought up this iconic shoe. This throwback style is reminiscent of the 2000s running shoe and comes in at a mid-price range of $100.

“The sneakers have perforations for breathability, which will be crucial to keeping our feet cool in the upcoming summer months,” says Pidich. “They also have extra padding in the tongue and cuff for added comfort.”

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: New Balance's equally chunky and dad-esque 411 V1 Trainers are under $65 on Amazon.

Best all-white dad shoes

WHAT WE LOVE: Versatile style for polished to sporty looks

SOMETHING TO NOTE: The white color requires more maintenance for cleaning

White sneakers like these make it a breeze to pair with different outfits. Shop TODAY associate editor Fran Sales owns and swears by these Keds sneakers.

"I've been looking for all-white chunky kicks that aren't too 'dad' or too bulky; luckily, this pair came into my life. The best part is that they're also not as pricey as similar brands, and the mesh body and super-soft footbed means I can wear them for hours," she reports.

Key features: leather upper, breathable mesh fabric lining, rubber sole, and a padded collar and tongue to give it that extra comfort.

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: You can't go wrong with the OG court sneaker from Adidas, and this all-white Grand Court pair is now just $55 at Nordstrom Rack.

You can pair Keds' The Court Leather kicks with loose, lightweight pants, as Shop TODAY associate editor Fran Sales does, above.

Best dad sandals

WHAT WE LOVE: Soft heel straps, durable rubber outsole designed for traction

SOMETHING TO NOTE: One reviewer on the Teva website mentioned their foot slips out over the front

“Teva Hurricane sandals have also been labeled as ‘dad’ shoes,” says Cotterrell. Best for water sports and hiking, these sandals will keep your feet comfy (thanks to the soft heel-strap padding).

More than 1,200 people have rated it with five stars and there are glowing reviews aplenty, like this one on Teva's site: “Took these sandals to Hawaii. Great for hiking and swimming. Saved my feet from getting scraped along the coral. 10/10.”

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: Thinking less "dad outdoors" and more "elevated dad sandal"? Look no further than Dr. Scholl's Gus Sandals, which are $60 on DSW.

Best dad shoes for walking

WHAT WE LOVE: Very comfy for walking with a flexible, cushioned outsole

SOMETHING TO NOTE: One reviewer on the Vionic website noted they took a while to break in

Count on this pair to get you through long walks. These sneakers combine a podiatrist-designed orthotic with a cool, modern design. There’s also a 100 percent polyester mesh liner that’s moisture-wicking. What makes Vionic stand out is its three-zone technology in all of its shoes (a deep-seated heel cup, a cushioned insole and arch support).

One of the many happy reviewers on the brand’s website noted, “This my seventh pair of Vionic shoes and my favorite. ... I can wear these shoes all day long, and my feet love them. When I go out, I get a lot of compliments, and one friend was so impressed [that] she is buying her first pair of Vionic shoes.”

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: Reebok's Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max, like Vionic's Walker, are especially designed for walking, with a memory foam insole for extra cushioning and impact absorption. It's now under $50 on Reebok.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sutera is a member of Vionic’s Innovation Lab. Her insights did not influence our editorially independent decision to include the brand's product.

Vionic makes other comfy but stylish "dad" shoes, like the all-white Captivates above. Sales likes how supportive they are on her high arches and that they fit her wide feet perfectly. Courtesy Fran Sales

Best slip-on dad shoes

WHAT WE LOVE: Rubber outsole gives you the ultimate wet/dry traction

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Not much arch or heel support, according to one reviewer on the Sperry website

This one’s an ode to the dads who love boating. Sperry’s known for their boating shoes, and this one for women is as classic as it gets.

The handsewn moccasin is made with full-grain leather and the style goes with so many outfits, from jeans and a T-shirt to lightweight pants and a spring blouse and beyond. There are more than 700 reviews for the pair on the Sperry website, and most rated it five stars.

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: Hey Dude's Wendy Lace-Ups also have the classic dad-loafer shape, and they're now only $45 on Amazon. It's a bestseller too, with over 110,000 reviews.

Best dad shoes for running

WHAT WE LOVE: Made with natural plant-powered performance materials

SOMETHING TO NOTE: The white color requires more maintenance for cleaning

I’ve been wearing this pair for my runs since last summer and love the supportive fit.

It’s a good alternative for those wanting a dad shoe that’s not too chunky. What makes this shoe stand out is the fact that it’s made with natural plant-powered materials and a responsive, algae-based cushioning that’s ideal for high-impact moves.

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: A similar runner-inspired shape and impact-responsive footbed, but about $75 cheaper — we're talking about Adidas' Puremotion 2.0 shoes, which are as stylish as they are functional.

Best platform dad shoes

WHAT WE LOVE: Lightweight, flexible, breathable design

SOMETHING TO NOTE: The white color requires more maintenance for cleaning

Get the look of men’s wingtip oxfords while having the comfort of a sneaker with this Cole Haan pair.

I was happily surprised to feel just how soft and lightweight the Stitchlite knit material is — so much so that I found there was no need to break in the shoe. It was as comfy as ever since day one. Wearing them felt like walking on a cloud, and these were on my feet on a full day of exploring Little Island and West Village in New York City.

They've got such a versatile style that they can be worn with everything from sundresses to jeans and T-shirts. I also love the slight height of the platform (1.7 inches, to be exact), and fun fact: The sole is made from a minimum of 25 percent natural dandelion rubber.

Choose between four colors (White, Black, Light Pink and Beige).

AN EVEN CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE: Kelly & Katie's Austin Mesh oxfords have the same stitch-like texture and an ever-so-slight wedge heel, but it's only $60 on DSW.

How we chose the best dad shoes for women

There are a ton of dad shoes on the market today, and curating this list took hours to thoughtfully select the best.

Shop TODAY reached out to top experts (namely a fashion stylist and two podiatrists) who shared their favorite dad shoes based on their personal experiences. In addition, we took some walks and tested some of these chunky shoes ourselves, as well as surfed the web to find top-rated reviews of popular and bestselling styles.

Questions about dad shoes, answered by experts

How do I style dad shoes?

“Depending on the weather, I style my dad sneakers with oversized sweatshirts, leggings or biker shorts,” says Pidich. “I'll complete the look with my New York Yankee baseball hat. I also style them with joggers, a crop top or a tight T-shirt. Then, I'll finish the look with an oversize open denim jacket. In summary, dad sneakers pair well with anything sporty and functional.”

Styling-wise, Cotterrell says she would wear all these chunky-soled sneakers with loose-look pale jeans or even a buffet-style dress in the summer. “They can also look fab with a baggy suit co-ord set,” she adds. “In general, I like to style the dad shoe with a more feminine look, such as a big, full, long dress. The sneakers then cool it up a bit.”

Why are dad shoes called dad shoes?

It’s really quite literal. Sutera says, “They are referred to as dad shoes because they are shoes you would think your dad would wear.”

Cotterrell’s definition of a dad shoe is “a practical, comfortable chunky-soled shoe.” She adds, “New Balance has nailed this look, but most sneaker brands have coined the chunky sole.”

When did dad shoes become popular?

Both Pidich and Cotterrell referenced the early ‘80s and ‘90s when dad shoes became popular. And just like most fashion trends, it’s back and is now the “it” shoe for women.

Sutera says, “While they have been a favorite for middle-aged men for the longest time, this season, the chunky-soled sneaker has now become fashionable to wear — not just for dads!

Will the dad shoe trend last?

“I am sure this trend will go on and on because it's so comfortable and works from day to night,” says Cotterrell. “No one will want to let this one go!”

