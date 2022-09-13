Are you washing your baseball hats often enough? A cleaning expert weighs in

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Baseball hats have been a trending accessory that don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. They’re the perfect accessory for your errand-running fits or to balance out your go-to everyday office look. You might even have a favorite that you pop on most often. But how often do you wash it?

If you’re anything like me, probably not enough. Wearing your hat often, especially during warmer, humid weather, calls for washing just as often. But you don’t have to just take our word for it. We asked a cleaning expert and a dermatologist about how often we should be washing our hats and the best processes to keep it in mint condition.

How often should people be washing their hats?

Jessica Ek, senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute, and Dr. Paul Friedman, director of Dermatology & Laser Center in Houston, Texas, both said how often you should wash your hat mainly depends on how often you wear it, how dirty it gets and the activities you’re doing.

“Clean it when it looks dirty, has gotten sweaty or you can’t remember the last time you washed it. Your favorite baseball hat may need to be washed several times a year,” Ek told Shop TODAY in an email.

Friedman added that hats that come in contact with skin when you’re wearing sunscreen, makeup, moisturizers or hair products or that are worn during physical activities should be laundered between each use.

“Our bodies shed dead skin cells, exude salt, sweat and sebum every day,” he wrote in an email. “For hats that come into contact with the skin for casual to daily use, I recommend washing your hat at least once a week.”

What are the effects on skin?

Like Friedman said, our bodies secrete a lot of things that hats can come into contact with, which is why it’s so important to clean them regularly. Not doing so could result in various types of acne breakouts, skin irritation and, if worse comes to worst, a skin infection. He stressed the importance of people with acne-prone or sensitive skin to “be diligent in maintaining hat hygiene.”

Things to consider before washing a baseball hat

Before you get right into washing your hats, there’s a few things Ek recommends keeping in mind:

Material. “A hat with a cardboard brim may not hold up to the washer. A wool baseball hat should be cleaned more delicately than a cotton one,” she advised.

“A hat with a cardboard brim may not hold up to the washer. A wool baseball hat should be cleaned more delicately than a cotton one,” she advised. Dirt level. Ek suggests assessing how dirty your hat actually is before diving right into a cleaning process. For pieces with a lot of sweat stains, she says using a stain remover with enzymes can help break it down. But for hats with just a few marks, you’ll probably be able to get away with just spot cleaning.

Ek suggests assessing how dirty your hat actually is before diving right into a cleaning process. For pieces with a lot of sweat stains, she says using a stain remover with enzymes can help break it down. But for hats with just a few marks, you’ll probably be able to get away with just spot cleaning. Wash history. If you’ve never washed the hat before, Ek says you might want to try cleaning a small spot first to see if any colors run. “This is less likely to be an issue with newer hats, but if you’re washing a vintage hat for the first time, it should be a consideration,” she added.

Tips for washing hats

When it’s time to wash your hats, Ek shared some best practices to optimize the cleaning process.

Firstly, you’ll want to check for a fabric care label — a tip that Friedman also echoed — to learn specific washing instructions for whatever material your hat is. If it’s washer-safe, she suggests using cold water on a gentle cycle. If it’s not, she says the best process is to hand wash with water, a little bit of detergent and a clean cloth. In this case, you can just spot clean, rinse and let it air dry.

If you don’t want to hand wash it but it’s not washing machine-safe, Ek says you can use the dishwasher! In this situation, you’d use the top shelf (free of other dishes) and take it out before the drying stage so that it can air dry. She noted that there are crown inserts you can buy to help the hat keep its shape if you choose this method.

No matter the method, Friedman suggests using a gentle, fragrance-free detergent to prevent irritation.

