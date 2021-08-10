15 'workleisure' options for anyone that doesn't want to wear real pants again

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During lockdown, tie-dye loungewear became our unofficial work-from-home uniform and slippers replaced practically all the footwear in our closets.

With half of Americans now completely vaccinated, many companies in the United States are preparing for a return to the office. While that might excite some, it might be scaring others who have spent over a year in sweatpants and leggings and are now forced to answer the question: "What do I wear?"

Last month, CNBC reported that dress wear's share of the U.S. apparel market was down 6.7%, and it will likely continue to trend downward as 'workleisure' emerges. The halfway point between "athleisure" and "work attire," workleisure will likely find itself at the forefront of return-to-office clothing. That means polished pants with elastic waists, comfortable shoes that aren't heels and even flowy dresses that make getting dressed a one-and-done occasion.

Whether you're actually preparing to head back to the office or simply want to ditch your joggers for the time being, we rounded up comfortable, affordable and professional-looking options you'll want in your wardrobe when it comes time to pick out clothes for work. This way, you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style.

Workleisure outfit ideas 2021

Can't imagine wearing pants without an elastic waistband? Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these bottoms that are not only comfortable, but on trend. They've amassed over 9,100 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that have even called them work pants for the office.

High-rise bottoms have always been flattering, but these Banana Republic pants feature a wide-leg cut that is also on trend right now. The cotton-blend fabric makes them soft enough to spend all day in, regardless of whether you're in your home office or office building.

This jumpsuit can take you from work to happy hour with just a change of shoes. It's a great piece for layering, as you can toss on a denim jacket or a blazer for a complete look. The breathable jersey fabric might just feel like your favorite sheets, but it looks nice enough to dress up.

Designed to be worn by those always "on the move," these pants truly are "city sleek." They're wrinkle-resistant and boast a four-way stretch that won't restrict your movement. And since they hit just above the ankle, they're also perfect for pairing with sneakers or flats.

Breezy and simple, the boyfriend shirt is another comfortable piece that is great for layering or styling alone with trousers. You can shop this top in four basic colors or opt for it in a striped design.

With a full elastic waist and high-rise fit, this midi skirt was practically made for all-day wear. It's easy to style with everything from tees and tanks to sandals and sneakers.

Mules are the office-approved version of slippers, which makes them a must-have for anyone that can't imagine putting on heels again. We're obsessed with the chic chain detailing on this Steve Madden pair.

If you don't want to wear stiff denim bottoms, a flowy denim dress might be worth considering. From the puff-sleeve detailing to the swing silhouette, this piece is a comfortable way to style the fabric without having to squeeze into jeans.

The print and tassel detailing make these boho-inspired bottoms worthy of being in any wardrobe, but the linen-blend fabric makes them perfect for the stuffy commute during the rest of the warmer months.

We won't blame you if you wear these joggers to the office and then lounge on the couch immediately after work. They're crafted with a sueded jersey material and feature a super high-rise fit, so they feel just as nice as they look.

The polyester finish on these pants is worth considering for a sleeker back-to-the-office option. They feature a loose fit and a super high-rise waist. You can shop them in two neutrals (Pitch Black and Pecan) and mix-and-match them with existing pieces in your wardrobe for endless combinations.

White sneakers are timeless. You can wear them with anything from trousers to dresses for a look that is casual yet put together. This pair from Madewell not only looks nice enough for the office, but also features a Cloudlift insole that provides enough cushion if you spend most of the day on your feet.

The wrap style of this dress lends it to flatter any figure. It comes in six different designs, including solid colors and prints, that are all made from a matte jersey fabric that is machine-washable for easy care.

Take the effort out of picking out an outfit with this belted jumpsuit. The polyester and spandex fabric means it offers stretch and comfort without sacrificing glam. Pair it with sandals and consider your look complete.

Avoid tight-fitting tops and opt for a loose babydoll style. The ruffle detailing and flare bottom makes it a stylish yet breathable option that you can shop in over two dozen styles.

