5 affordable fashion and beauty finds people are loving right now — under $40

Summer is in full swing, which means nearly everyone is starting to step out of the house again. A full beauty routine might seem foreign at this point and styling anything other than bike shorts feels like too much of a chore, but that doesn't mean you have to splurge to find fashion and beauty essentials to refresh your look this season.

Whether you need an easy outfit for lazy summer days or want to put on some extra glam for an upcoming vacation, you don't have to start your search from scratch. So if you're ready to leave your house in style this summer, Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post has the scoop on everything that's hot for the summer, according to shoppers like you.

Post scoured Amazon in search of all of the must-haves you didn't know you needed for the season, from a cleansing shampoo to a crossbody bag that is perfect for everyday essentials. Each item featured has over 1,000 reviews and has been given a four-star rating or higher from Amazon customers that don't settle for anything that isn't worth their buck.

If you're ready for a refresh, read on for five of the bestselling finds people are loving right now in fashion and beauty.

Fashion

Flattering, flouncy and fashionable — what more can you ask for in a summer dress? Amazon shoppers are loving this swing style that comes in over a dozen different colors and four different sizes. It features a flattering V-neck, tie-waist and ruffled sleeves that make it the perfect summer staple. One verified reviewer gave the dress a full five-star rating, calling it the "Perfect dress for summer wedding season!"

Made from a breathable blend of polyester and spandex, these paperbag pants are perfect for summer wear, whether you're headed to the office or to dinner for a night out. The high-waist fit hugs curves but can still keep you comfortable thanks to the elastic waistband and additional tie-closure. They've amassed over 7,500 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and have become favorites since they are easy to dress up or down, according to one reviewer.

Sometimes all you need to carry with you are the essentials — phone, keys and wallet. That's why shoppers are raving over this sleek crossbody, which can hold everything you need for the day-to-day and then some. It comes in 22 different colors that can compliment any outfit in your wardrobe, whether you're stepping out to run errands or need something compact and convenient for your next vacation.

Beauty

This hair care duo has amassed more than 34,000 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers — it's a bestseller for a reason. The apple cider vinegar shampoo and coconut oil conditioner work together to detoxify and repair damaged hair, while also helping it to feel softer and thicker. It's suitable for all hair types and the brand says it can also help with oily, color-damaged, dry hair or hair that is falling out. "Felt the difference instantly after one wash," wrote one verified five-star reviewer. "We have hard water and it has really helped. Made my hair soft and shiny."

If you're looking for fuller, voluminous lashes, ditch the extensions and follow the more than 15,000 verified five-star reviewers raving over this magnetic eyeliner and eyelash kit. The two-part set is easy to use: First, apply the eyeliner as normal and wait one minute, then apply the lashes on top. To remove them at the end of the day, you'll just need to gently peel off the lashes and then use makeup remover to fully remove the eyeliner.

More Amazon customers' most-loved finds

If you didn't know, microfiber towels can help reduce frizz — which can be a lifesaver during the summertime. Not only can the microfiber fabric reduce the damage on your strands, but it also is quick-drying, making it perfect for nights when you're in a rush to get out the door. Even better? It comes in a set of two, so you can keep one at home and pack the other in your suitcase.

Sunscreen isn't just a summer essential (you should still put it on regardless of the season), but it helps to have one that provides enough protection when the sun is out. Supergoop!'s "game-changing" sunscreen doesn't leave a white cast or oily feel on your skin, which has quickly made it a customer favorite — it holds a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

The coverup is almost as much as a fashion statement as the swimsuit itself, so it helps to have a piece that you can style with nearly every beach-ready outfit you have this season. This bestseller has amassed more than 9,000 verified five-star reviews and is even Amazon's choice for black coverups. You can snag it in several different colors for the beach, poolside getaway or any other summer occasion.

Everyone looks forward to tossing on a pair of shorts during the summertime, but no one looks forward to chafing. Luckily, Amazon shoppers discovered this genius find: an anti-chafe balm. Over 16,000 verified reviewers gave the balm a full five-star rating, calling it "surprisingly great." " It’s discreet, scentless and works like a charm," wrote one verified reviewer. "It exceeded my expectations."

Ready to bring back your full makeup look this summer? If it's been awhile since you've put on full glam, this eyeliner stamp is here to be your saving grace. No steady hand or intense concentration necessary — it will deliver the same, flawless eyeliner look on both sides without smudging, running or flaking.

Biker shorts are the next big thing in fashion, so you might not want to be without a pair this summer. These bestselling shorts from Baleaf are not only the No. 1 bestselling bike shorts on Amazon, but they have over 36,900 verified five-star reviews from shoppers that can't get enough of the comfortable and trendy style.

