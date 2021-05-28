15 summer fashion essentials from Walmart — all under $40!

Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Summertime is fast approaching, which means we're getting ready to wear our best beachy get-ups and backyard barbecue ensembles. But with warmer days ahead, we're the first to admit that looking cute and staying cool isn't always an easy task. When the temperature starts to rise, we need clothes that seamlessly combine fashion and function — and we’re pretty sure you feel the same way.

To help jump-start the summer shopping season, the Shop TODAY team curated this list of 15 affordable fashion finds from Walmart, making sure to include something for every body type and style. The best part? They’re all under $40! And if you’re a Walmart Plus customer, each one of these cool summer picks can be shipped to your home in a flash!

Walmart Plus dresses and jumpsuits

Whether you’re sneaking away from the kids for date night or heading to a weekend barbecue, you’ll get a whole lot of use out of this sassy midi dress. We dig the flirty knot at the bust and the romantic sweetheart neckline, for starters. But our favorite feature of all is the price: $39!

Staying cool when the mercury rises can be a struggle, but this cotton midi dress makes it look effortless. The breezy design is available in two solid colors and three prints (our favorite is that eye-catching red!) and has several comfortable features, including adjustable straps, a relaxed fit and a self-tie waist.

If you're looking to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, look no further than this slip-on printed jumpsuit. The one-piece is designed with a smocked bodice and is easy to layer and accessorize to your heart’s content. The ruffled straps and sunny yellow hue are two of our favorite standout features.

When the heat rises, we just want to slip into something comfy, and this lightweight tank dress definitely fits the bill. The affordable find combines fashion and function, with stylish buttons featured along the front and a flexible smocked back. At only $23, we’re pretty tempted to grab it in a few colors!

The cold-shoulder trend isn’t going anywhere, and this affordable dress is a great way to try it out without making a dent in your summer shopping budget. It comes in five colors (we love the royal blue!) and even has a convenient side pocket. Not bad for $19!

Walmart Plus shorts, pants and skirts

When you’re short on time, maxi skirts are one of those awesome closet staples you can always count on. Just pair it with a tank top or t-shirt to look instantly polished! This budget-friendly find comes in two colors — a summery white and a French blue — and is made of a lightweight, breezy fabric that will feel great on your skin when the temperature rises.

A well-fitted cropped pant is a summer must-have that's perfect for travel, work and play, and we’re eager to add this wide-leg pair to our collection. The pull-on style can easily be dressed up or down and has two side pockets, making it both fashionable and functional.

These chic Bermuda shorts were definitely made for lazy summer days. The pull-on style, elastic waist and flexible fabric conform comfortably to the body, while the frayed hem adds an edgy touch. At only $14, you can pick up both the dark and light washes without breaking your budget!

Sometimes you just want to make a major statement with your outfit, and these rainbow print shorts do just that. The colorful design is perfect for warmer weather and pairs well with tops in neutral hues like white or black. The swing style and ruffle waist also add an extra dose of sassiness that we totally approve of.

Whether you’re lazing around the house or heading out for a walk around the neighborhood, terry shorts are a comfortable piece you can turn to to stay cool and cozy. Silverwear definitely hit the mark with this $8 pair that comes in five hues, like the summer-ready Beach Glass and Iced Papaya colors.

Walmart Plus tops

We’ve always had a soft spot for flutter sleeves, so this printed blouse is at the top of our summer shopping list. The lightweight top comes in four fun prints and features a stylish tie-closure at the front. The price ($15) also can’t be beat!

Searching for a top that goes with everything? Free Assembly’s Tie Neck Shirred Top is the multitasking piece your wardrobe has been missing. The $20 blouse has flirty cap sleeves and a relaxed fit. It's also available in two colors and two prints, so there’s something for everyone.

Gingham prints are always en vogue for summer, and this cheery yellow sleeveless top is sparking a whole lot of joy for us. We can see ourselves pairing it with everything from shorts to maxi skirts and love how it can be worn over or tucked into all of our wardrobe staples.

This gingham top is the perfect outfit choice for all of the picnics, barbecues and fun summer activities you have planned. The V-neck style has a ruffled sleeve and a smocked back with a front tie, and we can’t wait to wear it all season long. And did we mention the $51 markdown?

Pretty in polka dots! This fun print can be easily dressed up or down for any occasion. The lightweight, loose design will also come in handy when it’s unbelievably hot outside.

