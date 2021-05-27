Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer. That means it's finally time to store away all of your heavier clothes and swap in the sandals and shorts that will carry you through the sunny season.

For anyone who is looking to make some stylish upgrades to their summertime wardrobe, we have you covered. We sifted through all of the early Memorial Day sales to find the best deals on warm-weather clothing, shoes and accessories. So, whether you're looking for a new swimsuit to wear to the beach or a casual dress for brunch, there are plenty of chic essentials that you can grab at a discount ahead of the holiday weekend.

To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Memorial Day fashion deals

Made with Levi's Sculpt Hyperstretch fabric, these shorts are designed to hold you in where you need it most. The comfortable denim material holds its shape well, so the shorts won't stretch out after just a few wears. Even better, they're made with sustainable materials. Use the code SMILE at checkout to get 30% off.

You can find plenty of can't-miss deals on Amazon right now, including this dress, which starts at just $20, depending on the size and style you choose. It's the No. 1 bestselling casual dress on Amazon, and reviewers say that they love the pockets and the comfortable material.

Celebrate the unofficial start to summer with big savings on warm-weather essentials at Gap. You can get 50% off tanks, tees and dresses. And you can also use the codes SUNSHINE for 40% select items and ADDON for an additional 10% off everything else. Grab this chic maxi dress, which is available in three colors and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion.

In case you missed it, skorts are back. And this chic option is 25% off during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. It's made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you feeling cool and dry all day long.

These capris feature a tummy-control waistband for the ultimate flattering fit. They're 50% off during Macy's Memorial Day Sale and come in 13 color options, though the Bright White and Red Barn feel particularly festive for the holiday.

Old Navy has tons of summer-ready deals right now. You can take up to 50% off across the site, with styles starting at just $5. Try this long-line swim top, which is a great fuller-coverage option for beach and pool days.

Whether you're headed to a nice dinner or a casual brunch, you'll appreciate having this versatile shirt dress in your closet. The dress comes with a removable sash that ties across the waist, so the styling options really are endless.

Skinny jeans may be out according to TikTok, but fun, flared pairs are back in. These pair perfectly with wedges or heels and will add a cool, retro vibe to any outfit. The best part? They're 40% off right now at Express.

With plenty of exciting plans on the horizon, we're finally ready to get dressed up again. But that doesn't mean we're ditching our leggings for good. This comfortable pair is made from moisture-wicking fabric and will be your new go-to for working out or running errands.

This dress is the perfect pick for summer weddings or date nights. The puffed sleeves and floral print make it feel like a particularly romantic choice.

Memorial Day shoe deals

Anyone could benefit from having a pair of strappy sandals in their wardrobe, and this chic option is 35% off during Zappos' Memorial Day Sale. You can choose between a variety of colors and materials for the straps, including Black Leather and a shiny Gold Boa Print.

You'll want to slip on these two-strap sandals for all of your summer outings. The platform sole provides just the right amount of height and the espadrille-inspired braiding on the bottom gives the shoes a summer-ready beachy feel.

Hoka One One's sneakers are a celebrity favorite — and podiatrists love them, too. They feature a cushioned bottom and breathable, mesh material to provide comfort with every step. "You don't have to be a runner to benefit from these awesome shoes!" one reviewer wrote.

Buckle sandals are a popular choice for warmer weather. And these ones come in bright shades that will add a fun pop of color to any outfit. You can get an extra 15% off when you use the code MEMDAY at checkout.

Through May 31, you can get up to 50% off sandals at DSW. Grab this stylish pair, which is just $50 right now. According to one reviewer, "These are the most comfortable shoes. Ever!!"

Memorial Day accessory deals

Coach, one of our favorite accessory brands from the early aughts, has made a big comeback this year, thanks to TikTok. And now, the retailer's outlet site is offering up to 70% off select products ahead of Memorial Day. There are plenty of deals to browse through, but we love this chic crossbody bag, which normally retails for $328 and is just $99 during the sale.

If you're headed back to the gym or planning a weekend trip, you'll want to have this cute tote on hand. It has three inner pockets that will help you stay organized and is an extra 40% off right now.

Popular accessory brand BaubleBar is a favorite of both celebrities and TODAY shoppers. And you can get the mini version of the retailer's bestselling Alidi Ring for just $16 when you use the code SALE20 at checkout. It comes in a variety of stunning colors and is perfect for stacking or wearing on its own.

These bestselling sunglasses from J. Crew are already heavily marked down. But ahead of the holiday weekend, you can get them for an extra 40% off when you use the code WEEKEND. Not only are they super stylish, but the lenses offer UV protection.

Whether you're at the beach or lounging in the backyard with a good book, you'll want to keep your face protected from the sun. This hat will do just that. Plus, the stylish accessory will complete any casual and breezy summer look.

