When you hear the word skort, you may immediately think of the skirt-in-the-front, short-in-the-back bottoms that you wore in elementary school. And while some TikTokers are just beginning to discover the versatility of that style, the far more comfortable exercise skort — which features a skirt with attached shorts hidden underneath — is shaping up to be the fashion staple of the season.

These skorts aren't just for workouts, either. They’re a good choice for hiking, running, walking or even lounging. Plus, many of them have hidden pockets in the shorts underneath, which you don’t always find with other athleisure pieces, like leggings or bike shorts.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite options to wear for any activity.

This stylish skort features UPF 50+ rated material, to keep you protected when you're spending a lot of time in the sun. It's made with four-way stretch fabric that will move with you and has zippered pockets to keep your belongings safe.

Whether you're headed to the tennis court or the grocery store, you can't go wrong with this skort. It has a drawstring waistband, to give you a more customized fit. Even better, you can save 15% when you use the code GOSAVE15.

No matter what you have planned, you'll be super comfortable in this everyday skort. "[It's] my favorite thing I own," one reviewer wrote. "I wear this as a normal skirt and feel so comfortable (I am tall and usually can't find mini skirts I feel comfortable in) and this is a GAME CHANGER!!"

Ruffled details make this skort feel like a romantic choice. And while it's technically a "tennis" skirt, you'll love the lightweight and soft fabric so much, you'll want to wear it for every activity.

Searching for something with a bit more coverage? This skort hits just a couple of inches above the knee, which one reviewer called the "perfect" length. It's currently the No. 1 bestselling tennis skirt on Amazon and comes in more than 30 colors and patterns.

Along with a regular side pocket in the inner shorts and one in the back, this skort also has an upside-down pocket, that can be used to store tennis or golf balls for easy retrieval.

Not only is this skort super flattering, but it's made with recycled water bottles, so it's a great choice for the sustainably-minded shopper. It has hidden mesh pockets and slits along the side, which allow for easier movement.

This skort comes in 28 colors, including a classic white, bright orange and mint cream. It has a hidden inner pocket and a discreet cable hole in the back, so your headphone wire doesn't get in the way while you're running or walking.

Lululemon's stylish mid-rise skort can be worn for all of your favorite summer activities. And no matter what you're doing, you'll stay cool, thanks to the lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric. With a pocket in the back and one in the waistband, there's room for all your essentials, too.

Make a statement with this brightly colored skort. Made with a soft and stretchy material, this option from Nike comes in multiple colors, but the bright Copa blue and Lime Glow shades feel like the perfect choice for spring and summer.

