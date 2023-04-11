16 budget-friendly activewear picks from Amazon for your next workout — or not

As it goes for many long-term goals or objectives, if you want something hard enough, you can make it happen. Take the "athleisure" trend, the style movement that was born out of ambitious women who dared to dream about clothing that combined the comfort, stretch and ease of workout attire, without the actual physical activity. Over the last few years, the combination of athletic and leisurewear has since soared — with no signs of slowing down — and options have been seemingly endless, especially when it comes to the selections on Amazon.

From one-and-done hoodie dresses to joggers you can wear to Pilates or brunch, Amazon has a range of easy and relaxed styles to help you look and feel your chicest and comfiest. Whether you're getting a walk in, tapping into your inner couch potato or prepping for something semi-active in between, we rounded up a few of our favorite finds we don't think you'll be able to pass up — starting at just $9.

Top-rated Amazon activewear

If you look at the first words listed on the product name of these leggings, you'll see "buttery soft." That's a detail we can certainly get behind, and Amazon reviewers can too, apparently. 70 percent of shoppers have given the pair a five-star rating, which we're guessing has something to do with the pant's cozy feel and "no see-through" material.

Running socks ... everyday socks ... lounge around the house socks — whatever you want to call them, they will fulfill your need. According to the brand, these low-cut styles use a thick material that ensures durability and a comfortable cushioned feel, and they have built-in mesh for ventilation (and fresher feet). Over 30,000 reviewers also love these socks giving them a perfect five-star rating.

If you do a healthy amount of TikTok scrolling, there's no way you haven't come across these tummy-control leggings. They've gone viral for their booty-lifting and slimming design, as well as their 90-plus color selection.

Spring is here and temperatures are on the rise, so now might be the time to stock up on comfortable tank tops for when the air conditioner (or lack thereof) just won't cut it. Amazon reviewers love it for its flattering fit, "excellent" material and lightweight design.

If you're skipping spring altogether to update your summer loungewear collection, this purchase will get your bottoms done in one shot. Nab high-waisted biker shorts in three colors with this multi-pack, which is on sale for less than $20.

In our opinion, a fleece slipper is an essential year-round, we've got our eyes on this loafer-inspired style. It boasts memory foam padding, "skin-friendly fleece and a rubber sole that can handle indoor and outdoor flooring.

Slippers or sandals? With this Amazon bestseller, you get the best of both worlds. Wear inside when you want some cushioning with each step or outside with your favorite pair of jeans for a trendier look.

We can see anyone rocking these terry fleece sweats with a white tee, baseball cap and your favorite kicks. This beige shade is giving us luxury vibes, but if you're not feeling it, there are 39 more colors to choose from.

When you can't be bothered to pull on form-fitting leggings — or any type of pant, really — a one-and-done pullover dress might be just what you need. Between the midi length, cotton material and hoodie detailing, we're not sure what we love the most!

Take this romper from daytime casual to late-night cool, with just the placement of the sleeve! The neckline is designed for over-the-shoulder and off-the-shoulder wear, so you can customize this one-piece any way you want!

For a little more functionality, without a hiked-up price tag, we're reaching for these yoga pants that seemingly come in every color under the sun and have pockets at the hips! With over 18,000 perfect five-star ratings, many others are reaching for these leggings, too.

According to the brand, these No. 1 bestsellers feature four-way stretch, pockets deep enough to fit your phone and they offer "low-friction performance" for a skin-friendly feel.

When a two-piece is marketed as a loungewear set, tracksuit and pajamas, we know we've found a winner. And based on its reviews, we'd bet they'd take the top spot in coziness, fit and versatility.

If you're in the market for quality walking shoes, we may have found the perfect pair. One five-star reviewer said these sneakers offered them the "most comfort I've felt in a long time," while another raved about how they're the "most comfortable shoes I think I have ever worn to work."

Amazon is a go-to retailer for cute and affordable sets, especially in the athleisure and loungewear department. We're obsessed with this two-piece tank and pants combo, which comes with an adjustable drawstring, cuffed pant legs and a crewneck design.

When you find New Balances on sale, you shout that deal from the rooftops! We might not be able to shout, but we can let you know these these cross trainers are currently up to 25% off, and many sizes and colors are still available to scoop up. With over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, it seems that others are just as excited about these kicks.