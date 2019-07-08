Build your summer wardrobe with these Amazon top-rated skirts — starting at $16

Skirts are one of the best wardrobe pieces for spring and summer because they're comfortable, breezy, and super cute. From staying cool and stylish in the office to pairing it with a casual tee for a weekend outing, a skirt is always there to keep you on-trend while looking effortlessly chic.

Whether you love a good maxi skirt, skater skirt or pencil skirt, you can find tons of really fashionable options at great prices — and all on Amazon. Below, we rounded up 15 top-rated skirts that are trendy, flirty and perfect for the warm weather seasons.

Spring and summer skirts to shop

This Amazon No. 1 bestselling stretchy skirt is a classic summer staple. It can be paired with almost any blouse and it's great for any occasion. The best part? It's available in 38 different varieties ranging from pink and white polka dots to lilac. Plus, it boasts an impressive 85,000 Amazon ratings!

We love the ruffles on this skirt! The yellow option is great for summer, but if you're looking for different shades, it also comes in red, light blue, pink, army green and more!

Who doesn't love a pleated skirt for summer? Whether you like solid colors or patterned designs, there are 40 options to choose from. It even has pockets!

Denim skirts can be uncomfortable, but not this one! The brand says this material is made with premium cotton and spandex blended fabric, offering extra comfort. The classic knee-length dress is available in grey, white, black, light wash, dark wash and more.

A classic denim skirt can be paired with just about anything. This one is made of super stretchy material and is available in over 30 colors with sizes ranging from two to 24. One reviewer said the "fit is unbelievable."

Looking for lightweight maxi skirts can be a challenge, but this one has racked up over 9,000 customer reviews. Choose between 24 bohemian patterns for a great beachy look.

Wrap skirts effortlessly make the perfect outfits for vacation. The skirt is available in 20 feminine styles and comes in sizes to suit most body shapes. One reviewer shared, "I love this skirt! It is so flattering and I received many compliments while wearing it."

Try this midi skirt for a casual or party look. It's available in 20 solid colors and features trendy buttons and pockets.

Whether you're relaxing at home or dressing up for a night on the town, this skirt is a great option! The soft material makes it easy to transition from day to night, too. One reviewer wrote, "Love this skirt! Easy wearing, comfortable, soft, and good quality."

With over 1,300 customer reviews, this dress is great for any occasion! "This skirt is so easy to wear. It's very cute and flirty and I love that it has pockets," raved one reviewer.

Pleated skirts are a trend suitable for all seasons. They can be paired with sandals and sneakers or booties and heels! This knee-length skirt has an average of 4.3 stars on Amazon and comes in tons of colorways, from black to bold red.

A classic pencil skirt is always a good look. This option is great for the office or a special occasion. It also comes in plaid options for an extra special look. "Love this skirt!" one reviewer said. "Extremely comfortable and easy to dress up! Material is thick but not super heavy."

A cute and comfortable addition to your summer closet. Its A-line style, high-waist, and midi length allow for versatility in dressing it up or down. Choose between 34 options for your summer outing.

This comfortable dress is great for everyday wear or parties. The stretchy material has a fold-over waistband that adjusts the skirt to your desired length. It has 16,000 Amazon ratings and comes in 27 different styles.

Leopard print is a trend that we can always get behind! This midi skirt is flowy, classy, and a chic find to add to your wardrobe. One reviewer wrote, "This is a nice light skirt for casual events in the summer."