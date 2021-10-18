Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Deciding what to wear during the fall months is never as easy as we want to believe it will be. Crisp and cool in the mornings and straight-up warm by lunch, the weather loves to play tricks on us, making it difficult to choose between possibly sweating through our on-trend leather pants or wishing for more layers while donning a lightweight flannel.

And now that we're normalizing social gatherings again, and I'm venturing back into the real world, "What do I wear?" has become one of those questions I've been asking myself more and more.

I’m relieved to have finally found a fashionable answer — a wardrobe item that I can incorporate into virtually every one of my (frankly, adorable) fall outfits, no matter the temperature or occasion.

Flattering and true to size

The EXLURA swing skirt comes in 11 colors, including quintessentially autumnal shades like Green, Black, and Coffee — the latter being the option I opted for. I expected the color to look like a sort of maroon-y, orange-y shade of brown, as its photo indicates. In reality, the skirt is a fairly one-dimensional milk-chocolate color. It arrived at my door within a few days of ordering, with its pleats intact and folded nicely in its package.

The day after it came, I wore it out on what has become for me a daily and sanity-restoring walk to get an iced chai tea latte. I was thrilled to put it on and realize that it has a very stretchy and flattering elastic waist, and that the Medium I’d ordered was completely true to size.

Courtesy Sophie van Bastelaer

My new go-to fall staple piece

I live in an area that is currently enjoying that weird post-summer, pre-fall period — the air is getting cool, but the sun’s still warm — so I paired my skirt with white sneakers and a fitted tank top and topped it off with a jean jacket. It was, as my partner remarked, the perfect outfit for that mid-season limbo.

The skirt is comfortable to walk and to sit in. It’s not itchy or heavy, and, more importantly, it’s not see-through in the least. As someone who has purchased many items to only realize way too late that they are impossible to wear in public, this is key.

Despite being flowy, it highlights your curves in all the right places — and friends ... it has pockets!

I'll be wearing this year-round

I’ll be honest: I don’t love shopping, and trying clothes on gives me a headache. So it is beyond gratifying that this skirt is such a versatile wardrobe piece. It’s easy to dress the skirt up or down depending on where you’re headed. It works at home with socks and a T-shirt, at work with flats and a blouse, and at the bar with heels and a bodysuit.

And when winter comes around, I won't be stressing. As is the case with most skirts, it won’t keep me warm on its own, but I can’t wait to see how incredible it looks paired with some patterned tights and leather combat boots.

And for those of you who are whimsical kids at heart, like me: It’s so fun to twirl in!

