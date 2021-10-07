This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all know that fall is the most exciting time of the year to get dressed. It’s when we begin to examine our closets — and hit "add to cart" on new knitwear, updated denim and plenty of layering options.

It’s hard to know where to begin, which is why we’re so excited to introduce the latest collection from Girls With Curves, Tanesha Awasthi’s modern-meets-classic fashion line. No one understands the power of a good transitional wardrobe quite like Awasthi, who consistently delivers elevated staple pieces that are remarkably simple to dress up or down. We haven’t even told you the best part yet. Everything in the collection ranges in sizes from 00-36.

Below, we’ve rounded up our 12 favorite items from the latest drop on QVC, all of which are sure to be worn on repeat.

Take a walk on the wild side! This leopard print midi dress is not only figure flattering, it’s actually quite universal. Pair with knee-high leather boots for the workday, and bring it into the evening by swapping in a strappy party shoe. Rest assured, all the rumors you’ve heard are true - leopard is a new neutral.

A cozy sweater goes hand-in-hand with fall dressing, and this wrap style is the update we all need in our knitwear collections. A rich wine color like this is the perfect autumnal shade to take you from transitional weather straight into the holiday season. Just be prepared for everyone to ask you where you bought your sweater.

Seeking an effortless vibe? We’ve found the ultimate distressed jean for you. The high-waist and fitted shape are the key elements here that complement any body shape. We suggest styling them with a structured blazer and a classic heel — the quintessential French girl uniform.

Say hello to one-and-done dressing; this is the piece you’ll be reaching for all season long. The metallic details bring this moody print to another level. When it comes to party dressing this holiday season, you’ll no longer need to spend hours choosing what to wear.

Cardigans have had a cool-girl renaissance in recent years, and this vintage-inspired option is no exception. The gold buttons give it an incredibly luxe vibe, which works best when worn open, and paired with jeans to keep everything balanced. When you do want to dress it up, a pair of heels and a slim black pant make for a look that never goes out of style.

Speaking of unexpected trends, another key item we’ve seen emerge is the all-day-every-day legging. It’s true, even the most stylish women you know have turned the loungewear staple into a fashion girl must-have. The influencer set is pairing leggings with everything from tailored coats and long shirt dresses, to relaxed knits and sleek heels. Now this is a comfortable trend we can get behind.

Since this article is about wardrobe staples, we certainly can’t leave out the mock-neck top. If you love the simplicity of wearing a white tee with almost everything, then this is the fall alternative for you. There’s literally nothing this won’t work with — a leather pant, a pleated skirt, straight leg denim, the list is endless.

Tired of wearing the same sweater and jeans outfit every day? Us too. Enter this gorgeous pleated skirt cut in the yummiest faux leather. The a-line shape works for every body type, and it’s also really easy to style. Pair yours with a graphic tee, a sleek boot and a gold chain for a fashion forward look.

Romantic blouses are a great alternative when you want the femininity of a dress, but the comfort of wearing jeans or trousers. The square neckline is an essential detail of this top, as it frames the face and leaves a foundation for your favorite layering jewelry.

Yes, you can wear white after Labor Day. More specifically, you should wear ivory. These wide leg pants are a favorite of minimalists and maximalists alike, as they go just as well with neutrals as they do with saturated colors. Plus, who doesn’t want longer legs? Believe us when we say these pants will give them to you.

The cape is a classic fall shape that never seems to go out of style, and this knit version would be another welcome addition to any knitwear wardrobe. It’s a nice alternative when a leather jacket or wool blazer starts to feel too expected mid-season. And if you have sleeve details to show off, this piece of outerwear will have them on full display.

We can’t get enough of novelty sweatshirts in our closets, and this one is perfect for fall — or any season really. Try a sportier look by draping it around your shoulders, or just throw it on normally when the temperature begins to drop throughout the day.

