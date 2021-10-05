Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From shackets to sweaters, there are so many fun ways to upgrade your wardrobe for fall. And if you're in the market for a new pair of shoes (or three), there's one style in particular that you should have on your radar.

Oversized, large-soled footwear is shaping up to be a major trend for the season. You've probably already spotted at least a few pairs of chunky-style loafers while scrolling through your social media pages. They've been all over TikTok and according to Google Trends, searches for the shoes have increased by 350% over the past year. But we've also seen searches for similar items, like chunky boots, Mary Janes and sneakers, on the rise as well.

The one thing that all the styles have in common is the large, platform sole, which not only provides you with a nice height boost but also adds a bold element to any fall outfit. From platform slippers to lug-sole loafers, here are 12 ways to wear the chunky shoe trend this season.

Chunky shoes

Searching for a more comfortable way to wear the trend? Look no further than these platform Ugg slippers. Celebrities have been loving the pair and you will, too. The slip-on shoes have a soft Uggplush wool lining, which will keep your tootsies warm while you're lounging or running errands.

These loafers are available in 11 colors and styles, including shearling and patent leather options. Like all of Vionic's shoes, they feature a unique footbed with three-zone comfort to provide support, cushioning and stability for your feet.

Along with a platform sole, these loafers have a chunky heel to give you an extra lift. Stay on-trend and pair them with other of-the-moment styles like wide-leg pants or mom jeans.

You might feel like Mary Janes are better suited for warmer weather, but you can pair these with socks or tights for fall and winter.

Knee-high boots are another seasonal staple. These ones have a chunky sole and are made from a faux leather material for an extra stylish look.

Prep for stormy weather with these chic rain boots from Everlane. They’re available in three colors and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. They’re made to be worn with thick, warm socks, so if you don’t need the extra room, consider sizing down.

These boots combine two stylist-loved trends for the season, the Chelsea style and platform soles. Even better, they’re waterproof so they’ll help keep you dry on rainy days.

For a different take on the chunky shoe trend, opt for a pair of clogs. This heeled option from Target will complement any look, whether you're going to work or out to dinner.

These affordable chunky sneakers are much cooler than the pair your dad used to own. And with a memory foam insole, they're probably comfier, too.

You'll look and feel effortlessly cool every time you slip on these loafers. The suede material makes them the perfect choice to wear for holiday parties and dinners later in the season.

"Loved how unexpectedly light these shoes are," wrote one verified reviewer on Amazon. "Seeing the thickness of the sole I expected some added weight but was very pleasantly surprised that they are super light as compared to average leather sole shoes. Soft and cushioned, and they look great."

These white loafers put a fun twist on the classic style. Along with the chunky sole, they feature other stylish details like a penny keeper strap and a patent faux leather upper.

