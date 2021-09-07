Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall may still be a couple of weeks away, but we're already getting excited to start wearing all of our favorite seasonal staples like booties, sweaters and jackets.

That being said, given the current weather, your go-to fall coats may be too warm for those sunny days early in the season. That's where a shacket comes in handy.

The shacket, just as the name would suggest, is a cross between a shirt and a jacket. The combination piece isn't new but recently searches for the style have increased on both Lyst and Google. And according to fashion expert Melissa Chataigne it's a great option to carry you into the upcoming season.

"It's a piece that I love that's a little bit more textured and that you often see in plaids," Chataigne said. Made from a heavier fabric than your typical plaid shirt, the style is the perfect pick to help you transition from summer to fall. "It's a layering piece that is a great staple for your closet, especially as the temperatures get cooler."

It's not something that you have to give much thought to styling either, which is a major bonus. It's a simple way to elevate your work from home look and a piece that you can throw on to run errands or pick the kids up from school, Chataigne said. "It's easy, low maintenance, put-together, but not trying too hard." She added that it can be paired with things like jeans, a dress or joggers.

"Wear it to the grocery store or for getting a cocktail with friends on a patio," said fashion stylist Cindy Conroy. "You can wear it for a hike, even. When you get hot, you can wrap it around your waist, and then all of a sudden you're very chic on the hiking trail."

We asked the stylists to share their favorite options. Here, the 10 best shackets to add to your cart just in time for fall.

Whether you wear it buttoned-up or open over a tee and jeans, there are so many ways to style this pick from Chataigne. Even better, it’s made from sustainable materials and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

This “rugged and affordable,” option selected by Chataigne will be your new go-to for chilly fall days. Use code FOREVERFRIENDS21 to get 25% off.

Conroy described shackets as “lumberjack chic,” and this pick is the perfect example of that. It’s an elevated take on the classic plaid shirt, with large buttons and you can pair it with almost anything in your closet for a cool and casual vibe.

Fringe details add to the fall feel of this shacket. The pink and blue color that Chataigne likes is almost out of stock, but you can find similar styles in brown and black.

If you're petite, Chataigne recommends looking for a shacket that hits at the middle of your thigh or the smallest part of your hips. Try this option, which comes in three colors: ecru, sage and pink.

She also likes this shacket for smaller frames. It’s from Missguided’s petite line, so it’s made for those who are five-foot-three and under. It has big front pockets, which will allow you to tote around all of your essentials and the quilted pattern adds a unique element to the trendy piece.

Available in standard, petite and plus sizes, this sweater-coat combo, selected by Conroy, is made to flatter a range of frames. Puffed sleeves bring an element of fun to the fashionable piece.

This shacket is super cozy for fall activities (like apple picking), Chataigne said. Complete the perfect-for-the-season look with a pair of jeans and booties.

Conroy also likes this option from Gap. The longer style is perfect for colder days when you need a little more coverage.

For a designer version of the trend, try Conroy's pick from Aritzia. It's available in 28 colors and patterns, including blue, pink and a mint plaid pattern.

