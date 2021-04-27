Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cargo pants are back! And no, we're not kidding. The wildly popular '90s trend is getting a second life and whether you loved or loathed the style way back when, the latest cargo pants are definitely a bit more polished their their baggy cousins from three decades ago.

Ready to see what the new and improved style looks like? Here are 12 pairs of cargo pants we're currently digging.

Stylish women's cargo pants

Cargo pants have evolved over the years and the closet staple now comes in a variety of styles. Take these modern cargo joggers, for instance. The relaxed fit is equally perfect for workouts and a day of running errands, and is made with a soft, moisture-wicking material that helps you feel fresh all day long.

Stay cool and look chic with this pair of breathable cargo pants that have microscopic vents to improve airflow. The stretchy fabric lets you move easily and convertible legs make it a versatile piece you can wear in multiple ways. The pants have plenty of pockets (five total) so you can store everything you need close to you while you're on-the-go.

Hoping to switch up your workout wardrobe? Cargo pants are both convenient (hello pockets!) and comfy, and this pair has two features we're totally digging: UPF 50+ protection and an adjustable cord lock around the cuffs that keeps bugs at bay while you're out enjoying nature.

Just call them the perfect mix of practicality and panache. This pair of cuffed cargo pants with six pockets definitely caught our eyes since it blends utility and style in the most seamless way possible. The $39 price tag is also right up our alley!

Looking for a more sleek cargo style? This adjustable pair is polished enough to wear to the office, yet relaxed enough for the weekend. The style comes in four colors (we're crushing on the forest moss shade) and has built-in UPF 50 protection so you can stay safe in the sun.

Denim cargo pants? Yep, they exist! This pull-on style combines casual and cool in the best possible way and features several sleek pockets. The pants are made of a comfy knit material and come in six colors ranging from pink and blue to green.

Not sold on the revived cargo pants trend just yet? Combine it with another tried and true style like skinny jeans to ease into things. Available in three shades, this affordable pair is quite the looker and perfect for warmer days.

We're getting a nice blast from the '90s past just looking at these ankle-length cargo pants! Between their stretchy cotton fabric, the weathered finish, the multiple color options and the ample storage, there's plenty to love!

We're getting major Jennifer Lopez vibes from these chic cargo pants! The high-waisted design and fitted ankles lend the pants a dressy touch and they're made of cotton that's sustainably sourced, which is a major perk for the environment.

Cargo pants don't have to be baggy and bulky! This style looks more like jeans, but it's still got all the appeal of the cargo pants you once knew and loved, including roomy pockets and a comfy fit. The plum color is also pretty rad!

There are few materials more comfy than satin and this pair of cargo joggers comes in three tempting colors. The multitasking style can easily be dressed up or down and is ultra comfy thanks to its pull-on fit.

Fitted green cargo pants help you achieve that military look in a dressy way and we're totally ready to salute this stylish pair. The silky lyocell material means you'll feel comfy while you're looking fabulous and the ample pockets are an added bonus.

