Old Navy just doubled its collection of dresses with pockets — 10 to shop under $30

It's a safe bet that there's one thing dress wearers everywhere can agree on: a dress with pockets is infinitely better than one without. In fact, we'd bet all of our favorite maxis and A-lines on it. And, according to Old Navy, we'd be right.

Based on a February 2023 Material study the brand sent us, that surveyed 517 women, over 50 percent of them said "their favorite go-to dresses in their wardrobes have pockets." And why wouldn't they? They're reliable spots to fit your phone, keys, lip gloss and other essentials, especially for those who can't be bothered to carry around a purse (which happens to be "nearly 9-in-10" of the women). Pair those convenient mini compartments with an adorable frock, and you've got yourself the perfect one-and-done outfit.

Well, Old Navy will do you one better. The retailer just announced that it is doubling its pocket-clad, size-inclusive dresses, giving you more options to shop that effortlessly combine style and functionality. And you've got to see the range of options they have — we've seen everything from waist-defining numbers and fit-and-flares to shift dresses and mini swing skirts, all finished with ... you guessed it, pockets!

For a limited time (aka, the end of today) Old Navy is even knocking 40% off your entire order, meaning your spring wardrobe refresh just got a little easier and more affordable. So, if you happen to agree with the 71 percent of women who said "discovering that a new frock has pockets is an instant mood booster," we suggest shopping fast, because these dresses, and your chance of a serotonin kick, are going fast.

Old Navy Pocket Dresses

Paired with a jean jacket, your favorite strappy sandals and some gold jewelry, this floral number will make for the perfect spring look. It's designed with a midi-length hem for just the right amount of coverage and a smocked waist for stretchy comfort.

Going for a casual-cool vibe this spring? This T-shirt frock is the wear-with-everything outfit you can easily take from day to night. Just swap out those all-white kicks for a heeled sandal, add a few statement accessories and you're ready!

It's all in the details when it comes to this midi number. Between the collared neckline, elasticized waist in the back and the pee-a-boo side cutouts, we can't decide what we love more. (Though, let's be honest, it's probably the built-in pockets.)

Who doesn't love a waist-defining moment? This tiered cami dress is designed to elevate your natural shape and curves, thanks to a smocked waist that provides comfortable cinching.

On those extra-warm spring days, when you just want to show off a little leg, you'll want to pull out this mini dress. The "poet" style is made from 100 percent crinkled cotton and is fully lined for a full-coverage fit.

Sweet, elegant and "breezy," we can't wait to get our hands on this swing dress. While we're obsessing over this tangerine orange shade, there are five more colors to choose from based on your personal style. And it's versatile! You can switch between on and off the shoulder, thanks to the elastic cuffs and trendy puff sleeves.

We can see anyone rocking this satin maxi dress to their next wedding, baby shower or garden tea party (a girl can dream!). It screams fashionable from top to bottom, boasting a halter neckline and front keyhole as well as a chic flared hemline.

It's always better to spend less time planning an outfit and more of it doing things you love. With this Fit & Flare piece, you can just throw it on with your favorite pair of slip-ons or sneakers and call it a day. To up your styling game, you can grab a light jacket and sunnies before running out the door.

We may have just found your next go-to picnic outfit. This midi style boasts a lovely vertical strip design, casually rolled-up sleeves and a tie-waist to create a customized fit.

Your work wardrobe needs a spring update, too! We suggest this shirt dress that will pair nicely with a pair of comfortable flats and an oversized blazer (for when your office's air conditioner is most likely blasting).