Summer doesn't just mean soaking up some sun in swimsuits and shorts; it also means staying protected from the sun with sunscreen, sun hats and sunglasses. Choosing sunscreen and a sun hat for the season might not be difficult decisions, but choosing the right pair of sunglasses is an investment. Not only do they serve as a means of protecting your eyes from intense UV rays, but also they are a fashion statement.

Picking the right pair of frames depends not only on your personal sense of style but also your face shape. Jenn Falik, lifestyle expert and creator of The Ultimate Edit newsletter, stopped by to share all of the tips you need to pick out a pair of sunglasses for your face shape and even shared a few affordable picks to consider.

Though some frames are just $10, they look way more expensive than they actually are. From aviator styles to cat eye frames, read on for all of the sunglasses to pair with your summer outfits.

Best sunglasses for round faces

If you have a round face, opting for square frames will help you pull off a chic look this summer.

Not only are these frames fashion-forward, but they also provide 99% UV protection. With this pair, it's all in the details — specifically, gold accents on the arms.

These sunglasses are UV- and blue light–blocking glasses. They're crafted from a durable metal frame and the lenses are available in three different colors: Gunmetal, Baby Blue and Milky Pink.

Inspired by the iconic actress, these cat eye frames come in six different colors. They bring a dramatic look to any outfit but are also functional — you can have your prescription lenses installed in this pair.

Bold and oversized, these square frames will be sure to score you some compliments. They boast the look and feel of a designer pair, without the hefty price tag.

Best sunglasses for square faces

Those with square faces might find that a round frame complements their look the best.

These stylish frames can easily become your go-to thanks to the lightweight feel and crisp look. They feature 100% UV protection, too.

Don't be fooled by the look of the lenses — these sunglasses also provide maximum UV protection. If you're not a fan of the tortoise design, you can also find them in solid colors such as clay and rose gold.

These orange frames were made for the beach! The vibrant color makes a statement while the subtle gradient detailing in the lenses makes for the final touch.

With a tortoise design and round lenses, these vintage-inspired sunglasses are right on trend. No matter your summer destination, you'll want to wear them everywhere.

Best sunglasses for heart-shaped faces

If you have a heart-shaped face, you might find that aviator frames are the way to go — they are wider on top than they are at the bottom, which helps enhance the shape of your face.

These classic frames fit true to size and are available in two different colors: silver gold and shiny gold.

Channel your inner movie star with these Hollywood-inspired frames. From the lens color to the steel accents to the rimless design, they're bringing a high-end look that will make you feel like a celebrity.

Complete with a chain and a charm, these cat eye frames are simply glamorous. Despite the added accessories, one reviewer says that the pair is lightweight and perfect for walking around in.

These unique frames come in an assortment of styles and sets, which makes them perfect for gifting to a friend or keeping a pair for yourself. They're a little bit retro and a little bit modern, thanks to the subtle cat eye design.

For oval-shaped faces

The complement to oval-shaped faces? A fierce cat eye frame.

These oversized frames are sure to make a statement everywhere you go, from the beach to lunch. The sleek gold design might make it hard to believe that they're only $17.

On-trend and super fashionable, these sunglasses have amassed a 4.8-star rating from impressed shoppers.

Everything about these frames might make them feel a little futuristic — which is why we are obsessed with the look. There's a color for every kind of outfit or sense of style.

More than 1,200 verified reviewers awarded these sunglasses a full five-star rating. The non-polarized lenses still offer maximum UV protection and boast the perfect fit.

