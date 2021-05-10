Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to warm up those legs in a pair of plus-size denim shorts. This season, a looser, more relaxed cut is in, and longer lengths are super chic and flattering. Best of all, many retailers are offering more options in inclusive sizing, at an affordable price point. (To say we’re thrilled is an understatement.)

We rounded up some of our favorite plus-size denim shorts currently on the market, with many styles available up to a size 30W. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

The “boyfriend” cut is more relaxed and has a trendy vintage feel. These cute shorts from Old Navy go up to a size 30 and feature the perfect amount of distressing at the hem.

Can you believe these medium-wash, size-inclusive (available in size 12W to 30W) shorts are under $20? Neither can we! You'll also have an easy time pairing them with a versatile range of shirts.

Faded, vintage-wash black denim will give your standard summer look a bit of edge. These are a bit on the short side, but the distressed details and stretchy material give them a chic, relaxed look.

These stretch shorts with a comfortable waistband may be the perfect fit for a beach day. They just slip on and come in a summer-ready shade of navy.

You'll look instantly cool in these distressed jean shorts from Old Navy. The ultra-high waist and Clever Secret-Slim pockets will also give you an extra confidence boost as you head to any barbecue or backyard shindig this summer.

Long-standing affordable fave Forever 21 recently expanded their plus-size line to include sizes up to 26W and 4X in select styles, including these amazing stonewashed Bermuda shorts. Such a steal at less than $25!

Tie-dye remains a hot spring/summer trend this year, and these shorts are right on the money. They’re available up to a size 30 and are made with a cotton-spandex blend for a comfy stretch.

It’s in the name — these are the perfect nostalgic shorts: longline, slightly distressed, a relaxed fit and a light vintage wash. Just add your flannel and Birkenstocks and you’ve nailed your '90s look!

Speaking of the '90s, when was the last time you found a great pair of overalls? This Levi's pair comes in a summer-ready shorts version.

Longer shorts with extra coverage are always an appreciated option for those who'd prefer to show off less thigh. Add in a bit of well-placed distressing and a summery light wash and you have the perfect pair of summer shorts.

Madewell recently relaunched their widely popular Plus collection, with sizes going up to 24W. One of their most summery inclusions is this laid-back pair of jean shorts with distressed detailing.

