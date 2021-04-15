Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fashion trends from the '90s are coming back with a vengeance, and none of them are more fun than overalls. But rather than the boxy, oversized overalls of the decade coming out of your mom’s closet, today’s overalls are sleek and chic.

The Shop TODAY team got some insight on how to pull off the trend, where to find perfect overalls and how to customize your favorite pair from Stitch Fix stylist Stephanie Valponi.

Why are overalls trendy again?

Overalls are a classic fashion that seem to come back every few decades. In fact, you probably have photos of yourself as a kid or adult wearing overalls in the '80s or '90s.

“This season, we are seeing this classic piece reemerge in a big way," Valponi said. "Over the last year, comfort and functionality have become the priority within fashion. Overalls deliver on the promise of comfort and every body, age or style can take advantage of this trend.”

How can someone style overalls to look more chic?

Adding in your personal style is the best way to style overalls, according to Valponi. “Once you’ve narrowed down the silhouette you are looking for (ie.straight, skinny, bootcut), I then recommend checking how the waist is constructed. For example, zippers on the side (rather than buttons) will skim your figure,” she explained.

For a more fashion-forward look, Valponi suggests a solid color like white that will pair well with delicate jewelry and a pair of fun shoes. If you’re still on the fence about trying out the overall trend, consider throwing on an overall dress, especially over the summer months when pants are too hot to wear (and bear).

What are some things you can wear with overalls to make an outfit more exciting?

Your options are really limitless when it comes to pairing garments with your overalls. "Are you leaning towards a relaxed boho aesthetic? Then opt for an off-the-shoulder peasant blouse or, better yet, an eye-catching puffer sleeve! To further accentuate, you can leave one suspender hooked for an effortless combo,” said Valponi.

How can someone personalize their overalls to match their unique style?

“Overalls are the perfect foundational piece, allowing you to infuse your personality as you style," Valponi explained. "Use this opportunity to play with accessories already in your closet. For example, did you try out the bucket hat trend last year? Good news, it isn’t going anywhere this summer and is a great option with some casual sneakers. Bandanas are a fun twist you can add loosely tied around your neck or pull back your hair. Don’t be afraid to infuse your creativity. From vintage iron-on patches to playful buttons, you can incorporate everything from floral designs to meaningful phrases.”

If you really want to personalize your overalls with patches, embroidery or distressing, consider finding a vintage pair at a thrift store. Not only is this a sustainable fashion choice, but it’s also cheaper than buying a new pair of overalls if you mess up something.

Stylish overalls for women

We love the relaxed style of these overalls. Pair these with a fun pair of sandals and a cool graphic tee for an easy weekend look. These would also be a lot of fun with some added patches to show off your style.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these pastel purple overalls. Since these are already a statement piece, consider wearing them with a solid color shirt and some neutral sneakers.

These striped overalls are the perfect summer staple. Pair it with a brightly colored shirt and some fun jewelry for a chic outfit to wear while running errands. These can also go from day to night with just a few accessory adjustments.

Combine the overall trend with the tie strap trend with these overalls. We love that they are budget-friendly and are made with a light jersey material for maximum comfort.

Florals are a spring staple and these overalls feature bright sunflowers and daisies. Pair these with a solid colored T-shirt or tank top for a casual spring and summer look while working in the garden or out with friends.

Overall dresses are a fun addition to a summer wardrobe. This white dress is effortlessly cool and can be paired with just about anything for an on-trend outfit.

Overall shorts are a fun summer staple that can be worn for many occasions from running to the grocery store to a casual brunch with friends. Add a few patches or embroidery stitches to these to personalize them to your style.

The thin straps on these overall shorts make them ideal for T-shirts and tank tops, and the lack of buttons on the side make them even more comfortable. These come in seven different colors to match your style however you see fit.

Show off your wild side with these animal print overalls. The lightweight fabric is sure to keep you cool in the summer months. Pair these with a solid shirt and a fun pair of shoes for a trendy weekend outfit.

We love a good straight-leg jean. These overalls are a medium-wash and are somewhat stretchy so they are flattering on many body types. Dress these up with a sun hat and fun sandals for a beachy summer outfit.

These overalls are the ultimate '90s throwback. The straight leg and light wash are just like the ones we wore all the time to the mall and going out with friends. If you’re looking for something that brings on the nostalgia fest, these overalls are it.

These dark wash denim overalls are perfect for the office or a work-from-home Zoom meeting. Pair these with a solid top, classic flats, and gold jewelry for an on-trend look.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!