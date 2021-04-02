Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring has officially sprung and we're feeling inspired to refresh our wardrobe a bit. If you're like us, you're ready to ditch your leggings and sweaters for some fun dresses and celebrate the arrival of warmer weather.

To help kickstart your spring shopping, Shop TODAY has rounded up 13 dresses you're sure to love. From casual finds like sundresses to flirty floral frocks, you'll find everything you need to rock spring in style on this list.

Spring dresses under $30

Pretty in polka dots! This flirty dress is available in both long and short sleeves, making it perfect for a transitional season like spring. The stretchy fabric and pull-on design make this one cozy option that's perfect to wear while you're working from home or out running errands, and we simply adore the flowing silhouette.

Want to look polished without appearing too buttoned up? A shirtdress offers the best of both worlds. This chic option from Target's "A New Day" brand is an affordable addition to your spring wardrobe and the perfect way to start easing back into wearing real street clothes after devoting a year to loungewear.

Loungewear isn't going anywhere, but every once in a while we feel like changing out of our leggings and slipping into something a bit more fun. Universal Thread's cotton T-shirt dress is getting us pretty excited about ushering in a new season, especially with its adorable puffy sleeves. And, at such an affordable price, we also won't feel bad about picking up a few of the eight available color options.

Spring dresses under $50

After months of snow, we can't wait to see flowers bloom once again, but we'll settle for this cheery floral dress in the meantime. The V-neck design features flirty flutter sleeves and a wrap front that flatters a range of shapes. The price is certainly right, too!

As the temperature starts to warm up, we always like to ease into spring with longer dresses that offer a bit more coverage. Gap's flutter sleeve midi dress falls just below the knee and has a sassy tiered hem and flutter sleeves that make us smile. As if that wasn't enough, it's also got handy pockets!

Floral prints can be a bit loud sometimes, but Calvin Klein struck the perfect balance between being sunny and sophisticated with this mini shirtdress. The black fabric offers a stark contrast to the bright white flower print and the frock is easy to dress up or down.

Spring dresses under $85

Look lovely in polka dots this season! This trendy two-piece maxi dress from Lulu's includes a cropped tank with flirty tie straps, a tiered silhouette and side pockets. It's also available in two colors, including one of the season's hottest hues.

Three cheers for chambray! The denim-like fabric is a true multitasker and one of our go-to styles when we want to look put together but not overdone. This knee-length shirt dress is made of an ultra soft cotton material and has stylish details — like a curved hemline and pockets — that add a bit of polish. Still, our favorite aspect is the fact that it's machine-washable!

Talk about an upgrade to your basic T-shirt. This striped midi tee dress from Loft adds a feminine flair to an otherwise casual look and can be easily transitioned from spring to summer and then repurposed once again in the fall. A drawstring waist offers a sporty vibe and a side slit polishes things off with a touch of playfulness.

Spring dresses worth the splurge

Animal print is one of those designs that seems to transcend seasons and works during just about any time of year. Banana Republic has us looking forward to warmer times with this flowy leopard print fit and flare dress. The sheer fabric and camisole slip lining are nice and airy for spring, while still providing a bit more coverage for chillier days. Plus, the puffed shoulders are just simply chic!

Straight from one of the leading brands in sun protective clothing, this tasteful tunic dress offers both fashion and function. The UPF 50+ fabric blocks 98% of UV rays so you can safely enjoy the outdoors this spring, and the lightweight, silky material feels quite delightful on skin.

Springtime weather can range from sunny and warm to rainy and cold, so we always gravitate towards dresses we can easily layer this time of year. This pretty slip dress looks fabulous when worn with a tough leather jacket and booties or can look playful with a white T-shirt and sneakers. The slinky silhouette features a cowl neckline and side slit and comes in eight colors.

We haven't been able to celebrate special occasions in person too much over the past year, but brighter days are on their way, and we're certainly ready to show off a new statement dress or two, like this wrap dress from DKNY. The stunning frock comes in a pretty pink floral print and features elegant balloon sleeves that add a sweet touch of feminine detail.

