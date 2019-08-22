The Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat is currently the bestselling flat on Amazon, and the versatile shoe is currently only $17 with free Prime two-day shipping. It comes in six different color varieties — including a chic shade of gold and sleek navy blue — and is made of faux leather with a microfiber lining for breathability.

Not only are the flats a bestseller, but they also are getting tons of positive reviews so far. The flats have a 4.4-star rating, with over 500 shoppers giving it a perfect 5-star review.

"They are the perfect ballet flat for a day at work," one reviewer wrote. "I can wear them all day without any foot pain."

"These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters!" another reviewer raved while another added, "These were surprisingly good and cheap enough to afford multiple colors!"

Try pairing them with this bestselling $14 crossbody bag and $19 T-shirt dress for a whole new outfit that won't break the bank.

