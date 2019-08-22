At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Finding the perfect flats can be a challenge. They need to be comfortable enough to stand in for long periods of time, yet sleek enough to slip-on when you're on the go.
While there are plenty of wonderful options with rave reviews available from popular brands, Amazon customers seem to have found a hidden gem if you're looking for an extra pair at a fraction of the price.
Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat
The Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat is currently the bestselling flat on Amazon, and the versatile shoe is currently only $17 with free Prime two-day shipping. It comes in six different color varieties — including a chic shade of gold and sleek navy blue — and is made of faux leather with a microfiber lining for breathability.
Not only are the flats a bestseller, but they also are getting tons of positive reviews so far. The flats have a 4.4-star rating, with over 500 shoppers giving it a perfect 5-star review.
"They are the perfect ballet flat for a day at work," one reviewer wrote. "I can wear them all day without any foot pain."
"These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters!" another reviewer raved while another added, "These were surprisingly good and cheap enough to afford multiple colors!"
Try pairing them with this bestselling $14 crossbody bag and $19 T-shirt dress for a whole new outfit that won't break the bank.
