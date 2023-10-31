Editors and experts swear by these slip-on sneakers for on-the-go comfort

When you're rushing to get out the door, everything seems to take longer than usual, especially having to stop and lace up your sneakers.

That's where the simplicity of slip-on options comes in. But beyond just being easier to take on and off when you're on the go (or in line for airport security), there are a couple of other perks to choosing slip-on sneakers over laced pairs.

"They are easy to get on and off, so when people have pain going barefooted at home, a slip-on sneaker is a supportive but yet practical option," shares Dr. Ashley Lee, a podiatrist in Hinsdale, Illinois. "Slip-on sneakers are also generally flexible and lightweight so they can be useful for someone whose feet may swell."

Because they're light and easy to move in, they're also beneficial for anyone who needs a little more support during activities that are typically performed barefoot, like yoga and bar classes, she says.

Dr. Miguel Cunha, a podiatrist in New York City adds that slip-on styles "are time and effort efficient and especially useful for those with mobility concerns."

But before you ditch your laces altogether, the experts do warn that there are some drawbacks to slip-on styles — and they probably shouldn't be worn for every activity.

"They might not provide as much support and stability as laced choices, particularly for sports requiring more forceful motions and high-impact activities or for people with particular foot issues such as plantar fasciitis, posterior tibial tendonitis or achilles tendonitis, Cunha says.

That's why, when looking for a pair of slip-on sneakers, there are a couple of things that you should keep in mind. The first and perhaps most important thing is to consider what you''ll be using them for. "The more you want to do in them, the more supportive, and heavier, they should probably be," Lee says.

Things like price, quality, brand reputation and comfort are important as well, Cunha says. "Inspect the material and design of the sneakers to make sure they offer enough support and cushioning. To improve overall comfort, look for features like padded insoles and breathable fabrics."

Here, we're sharing some top styles that the podiatrists recommend along with some of our staffer's personal favorite picks.

Best slip-on sneakers, according to experts and editors

If you’re looking for slip-ons that are both comfortable and fashionable, you can’t go wrong with these ones. They have a well-padded arched footbed and Cunha says they “include a heel drop-in seam that folds down making the shoe easy to slip on and then pops up to support the foot.”

Lee shares that Allbirds' slip-on sneakers are a good choice for those with narrow feet and she adds that they're lightweight, breathable and stylish to boot. They also feature a tab at the front to make them easy to put on and remove. Plus, the brand says that they're made from earth-friendly materials like leftover stock yarns.

For slip-on sneakers that you can wear while running (or for other workouts), Cunha recommends these ones from On Cloud. They feature the brand's CloudTec technology to absorb shock with every step.

Both experts say these sneakers are a good pick for those with plantar fasciitis. Cunha adds that they have an "arch booster insert, fitting spacers and an orthotic insole," which he calls "essential" for anyone who suffers from the condition. While they do have laces, the brand says you only need to tie them once (to achieve a custom fit), and then you won't have to again, thanks to the shoe's slip-on system.

Yes, these shoes also have laces. But Kizik's sneakers are made with hands-free technology, so you won't have to re-tie them every time. Instead, you can simply step in and the heels will spring right back, the brand says. "These slip-ons are snug, supportive, breathable and have foot beds designed with additional cushioning for maximum responsiveness and arch comfort," Cunha says.

Cunha calls these sneakers the "most versatile training sneakers to date" from Under Armour. "They are supportive, well-padded for comfort and fit perfectly as they are engineered with UA’s Boa Fit 12-point lockdown proprietary technology that enables you to personalize the fit of your shoe one click at a time."

"The convertible heel makes it super easy to slide these on and off," adds Shop TODAY editor Julie Ricevuto. "Plus, the unique lacing is easy to adjust and comfortable."

These shoes have nearly 57,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, in large part thanks to their comfortable fit and affordable price tag. "Normally, the first thing I do when I walk in the door is kick off my shoes," one Shop TODAY writer said. "When I’m wearing these shoes, though, my feet are so comfortable that I often forget to take them off. For starters, because the mesh feels like a thick pair of socks, I don’t always wear socks with them. Sometimes, I even think of them as my socks and forget I’m wearing shoes altogether."

"I love love love this pair of Oofos," shares SEO writer Jannely Espinal. "I have been wearing them on my morning walks and to run errands. They are the most comfortable and easy pair to slip on. The footbed feels so gentle on my heels and arches, plus I can walk in them for hours without feeling pain."

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender says that she loves these sneakers so much, she's bought three pairs in the last five years. "They’re better for more casual walks over anything too active, but they made my strides feel extra comfortable."

Meet our experts