These $34 mesh sneakers make me feel like I'm walking on air

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I'm not one of those people who struggles to get in their daily 10,000 steps. Although New York City has a great public transportation system, I once walked nine miles through Queens to get to Central Park. Of course, it helps that I only wear the best walking shoes. I don't think I've ever spent less than $75 on a pair. So, when I saw Amazon's #1 bestselling pair of Women's Walking Shoes are only $34, I was skeptical. However, I wasn't wary enough not to try them.
Tens of thousands of women love them
Don't be fooled by the name of the brand. The "Slow Man" mesh slip-on sneakers are currently ranked #1 on Amazon's list of Best Sellers: Women's Walking Shoes. They have a four-star average rating from more than 43,000 ratings. I think the $34 price tag is one reason these Amazon walking shoes are so popular. It also helps that they come in more than 20 colors and two styles: laceless and bungee laces. I loved how sleek the laceless style looks, so that's what I got. However, if I was going to run in these, I'd want the bungee laces so I could tighten the shoe and have more support.
So comfy I forget to take them off
Normally the first thing I do when I walk in the door is kick off my shoes. When I'm wearing these shoes, though, my feet are so comfortable I often forget to take them off. For starters, because the mesh feels like a thick pair of socks, I don't always wear socks with them. Sometimes I even think of them as my socks and forget I'm even wearing shoes.
Second, while they're not as lightweight as my Crocs, they're a lot lighter than traditional sneakers. They do have a noticeable platform heel, but there's an air bubble in it so it's not heavy. It's similar to the air bubbles in the bestselling Nike Air Max shoes I've paid $100 for.
The platform heel is the Goldilocks of heights
I've never worn a walking shoe with a heel before, so I thought it would drive me crazy. However, within five minutes of wearing this shoe, it felt like I was literally walking on air. The .78-inch heel platform isn't high enough to feel like I'm going to twist my ankle. Still, it's high enough I look two inches taller and 10 pounds lighter. I think they also make my legs look longer.
Great for pavement, cobblestones and even sand
I'm currently living in Porto, Portugal, a city that dates back to 1123. (Thanks to the uneven cobblestone streets, I never forget that fact.) Fortunately, I can slip on these shoes and comfortably cover seven miles of ground — including several stretches of cobblestones.
I also like wearing these on my beach walks around Porto. In the summer, my go-to beach shoes are my beloved OluKai flip-flops I've had for six years. But now that fall is here, it's too cold for flip-flops. These shoes are perfect because I can slip them on and off easily and don't need to wear socks. Because they're made out of mesh, they also dry quickly.
I used to think a good pair of walking shoes had to cost at least $75. Now I know better, and I only have 43,000 women to thank.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 10 shoes nurses actually swear by for getting through long shifts
- Al Roker says Allbirds are his favorite sustainable sneakers
- The best walking shoes every woman needs in her closet
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!