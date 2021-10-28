Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Socks are often a wardrobe afterthought, but sometimes it's worth going the extra mile and searching for a pair that will last you longer than a few laundry cycles. With cooler days on the horizon, we're excited to stock up on some durable, long-lasting socks that we can hold onto for a while, and we bet you are too.

The Shop TODAY team scoured the internet for some of the best styles around to help kickstart your fall shopping extravaganza.

Top-rated long-lasting women's socks

Crew socks are a classic style that every wardrobe needs and this set from Hanes has earned a stellar reputation for its durable, comfortable construction. These has over 12,500 five-star ratings and one reviewer raved about how his wife has loved the style for years.

"My wife lives in her socks without shoes most of the time. They get quite a workout. This brand has proven for her to be the most long-lasting and comfortable of all she has tried over the seven decades of her life," he commented in the reviews.

Avid runners know how important a quality pair of socks is and this Merino wool pair is known for staying put as you move. The soft and breathable fabric dries quickly and also cushions feet so you feel a dose of comfort with every step. Plus, you can feel good about buying them because Bombas donates one pair of socks for every purchase.

One happy customer left the following rave review for the popular style: "Great warm socks, no itch, cute design. Great for athletics to wick sweat from feet, but also great for wearing with Chelsea style boots and leggings."

With nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on DSW's website, these ribbed socks have amassed quite a loyal following — and we're not at all surprised. The two-piece set comes with two cozy pairs of socks in complementary hues and works equally well for work and playtime.

Many shoppers are highlighting how cozy and versatile the socks are after putting them to the test. "These are thick soft and warm, perfect for boots or sneakers. I even sleep with them!" one wrote in a review.

The name of the brand says it all — these socks are darn tough. The crew hiking socks combine comfort with durability and can stand up to all sorts of elements. We love that they're made in the USA and have plenty of cushioning to keep your feet happy.

L.L. Bean customers seem pretty pleased with the durable style and one left the following review: "Soft, well made, wraps around your foot comfortably but not too tight. And just the amount of cushion I prefer for hiking."

Almost 900 L.L. Bean customers bestowed a five-star rating on this set of Merino wool socks and they've been raving about how "comfortable" and "warm" they are. One shopper also noted how well they "hold up to lots of wear."

The set comes in eight colors (our fave is the Burgundy/Dark Lagoon Multi) and is made of an anti-itch wool that's soft and stretchy.

These Champion socks feature Double Dry technology that keeps moisture at bay and keeps your feet nice and cool, even when you're running around all day long. The durable set of six socks fits shoes sizes 5-9 and comes in three color options — black, white and gray.

They might look lightweight, but these soft and stretchy socks also feature a cushioned bottom that makes a big difference when you find yourself going, going, going all day long.

These socks are so popular on Amazon (they have over 11,000+ five-star ratings) that they're often selling out, but we also found them on the Dickies website in multiple colors. The bestsellers feature Dri-Tech technology that keeps moisture at bay and helps your feet breathe. Plus, they offer compression support!

Many Dickies customers agreed that the socks do a great job of keeping feet dry and one reviewer left the following comment: "I have been wearing these Dri-Tech socks for two years and I won’t wear another. These stay up, keep my feet dry and are warm enough in winter and cool enough in summer. A must buy for me."

Think that durable socks have to be boring? Thank again! These patchwork ones let you show off your fun and sassy side while keeping you warm and cozy. They feature a cushioned footbed and a built-in arch support system, plus they're machine washable so they're low-maintenance.

"They are so comfy and they stay on without slipping down the back of my heal. They hug my foot and I just love them!" one customer shared.

When 20,000+ shoppers give a product a five-star rating, you know it has to be good, and this set of socks from Puma is definitely well-loved. They come in 11 color options and are made of a durable cotton/polyester blend that keeps on going like the Energizer bunny.

One nurse even commented that they help keep her comfortable during long shifts. "The cushioning in the arch is just enough to be supportive without making the sock too warm. The cut is perfect, hitting just above where both my Nikes and Asics hit," they wrote.

These unisex socks have perfected the art of keeping you warm and dry at the same time thanks to their ventilation panels. They also hug your feet without making them feel constricted, which isn't always an easy task.

One REI customer called the popular style "one of the best pair of running socks" they've ever owned and another said it's "worth spending a little more for a quality product." Another reviewer shared the following sentiments: "Cushioning is noticeable as soon as you slip them on, and they feel soft and comfortable."

These socks are bear-y cute (sorry, we had to) and ultra tough, too. They feature light cushioning and odor-resistant technology, plus they have a lifetime guarantee, which is pretty rad if you ask us. One avid hiker gushed about the durable socks in the reviews, explaining that they lasted through a long trek.

"Wore these socks on a misguided seven-mile snowshoe trip where we were lost and broke trail for about three miles then the next day hiked a trail called Misery Ridge which was four miles straight up and down over Smith Rock. The only thing miserable was my butt from lack of squats prior to the adventure. Not a blister, not a sore spot, no bunching or slippage, not a piggy discontented," they wrote.

