Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As we get further into fall, the temperatures are (finally) starting to drop. That means it's almost time to break out my favorite cold weather accessory. No, it's not candles or jewelry or even pumpkin spice lattes — even though all of those things are great. It's actually fuzzy socks!

I would wear fuzzy socks all year long if it didn't mean sweating profusely during the warmer months. I've amassed quite the collection of fuzzy socks and slippers over the years — and I look forward to expanding it every year. Whether you're a seasoned warm footwear aficionado or are just looking to stock up early, we scoured the internet for some of the best-reviewed fuzzy socks, slippers and sandals.

Best fuzzy socks, according to shoppers

Old Navy is full of warm and cozy essentials like pajama pants, sweatshirts and — of course — fuzzy socks. These bestselling plush chenille socks come in six different patterns ranging from classic buffalo plaids to spooky mummy prints.

"Cozychic" is literally the best way to describe these fuzzy socks from Barefoot Dreams. They're non-binding so your feet can move freely without restriction, making them an ideal option for sleeping on those colder nights. They have an impressive 4.8-star average on Amazon and one reviewer said everyone should own a pair of these. "These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime," they wrote.

For under $10, you can get two pairs of fuzzy socks! They have a near-perfect five-star rating and have received rave reviews for how comfortable they are, as well as how much the quality holds up after several washes.

Build your fuzzy sock collection with a pair for every day of the week! This pack features seven pairs of socks in seven different colors. The top-rated set has almost 6,500 verified five-star ratings.

Have fun with your fuzzy socks by adding these animal pairs to your drawer. This set comes with five pairs of animal designs, but there are over two dozen other options of patterned and plain pairs to choose from if you're not feeling the wildlife look. One five-star reviewer bought them as a gag gift for their wife but was surprised by how comfortable they were!

Best fuzzy slipper socks, according to shoppers

You won't have to worry about slipping and sliding all over thanks to these jelly grip slipper socks. These pull-on slipper socks are the perfect combination of slipper and sock. Reviewers raved about how comfortable they are and how often they wear them — one five-star reviewer even said they never take them off unless they're in the wash!

Get into the (cozy) spooky spirit this Halloween with these slipper socks that feature Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." They have a 4.5-star average on Target right now and one five-star reviewer said, "I wear them almost every day while working remotely and even took them on vacation with me."

These adorable pull-on slipper socks featuring The Child from "The Mandalorian" have an impressive 4.7-star average rating. (Who doesn't love those precious little ears?)

"I’m a little partial to anything Baby Yoda, but these are absolutely perfect! They’re super warm and comfortable, and the plush inside is incredibly soft," one five-star reviewer raved.

These graphic slippers are an Amazon bestseller in the women's slipper socks category. There are over 30 different options available featuring different prints including a dachshund, elephant, flamingo and fox.

Achieve peak comfort with these super cozy slipper socks from L.L. Bean. They come in teal, sienna and charcoal — all colors that are perfect for fall. Reviewers agree that these socks are great for keeping your feet cozy and extra warm during those colder months.

Best fuzzy slippers and sandals, according to shoppers

Sink your feet into these comfortable memory foam house slippers that are perfect for lazy days. They're available in several different colors including pink, purple, blue, brown and red. With over 13,000 verified five-star ratings, shoppers were excited to share their love for these shoes. Note: Many reviews mentioned that you should size up if you want a roomer fit.

These furry boot slippers have a 4.6-star average from both Amazon and Target reviewers. Perfect for anyone who's always cold or just colder days in general, the folded part flips up to give you more leg coverage and warmth. They're available in four different colors.

These Lands' End slippers have durable rubber outsoles, so you can wear them on the short trips outside in addition to lounging around the house. The chunky knit style at the top of the shoe even matches the current knit trend. Reviewers can't get enough of these slippers, with many saying they've already — or plan to — buy several more pairs.

If you want a slipper that lets your toes wiggle free, try these fuzzy flip flops from Ugg. One DSW reviewer wrote, "I ordered these because I wanted a pair of fluffy, soft slippers that didn't make my feet feel like they had just caught fire," and even called these sandals their "feet's new happy place."

For a furry slipper you can use both indoors and out, you can't go wrong with the classic lined clog. The traditional rubber shoe is enhanced with a soft, fuzzy lining that provides you additional comfort and warmth. Not only is this shoe an Amazon bestseller in women's mules and clogs, it also has over 42,000 verified five-star ratings.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!