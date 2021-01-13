Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're sick of your tootsies turning into icicles when the temperature drops, you're not alone. The term "cold feet" is often playfully used as a way to say someone is having second thoughts, but in reality, cold feet are no joke.

From chills and tingling to burning sensations, cold feet can be a real pain — literally — so Shop TODAY has rounded up several options to help keep your tootsies happy all winter long. We even polled a few podiatrists to get some tips for warding off that dreaded chill.

Socks

It might seem obvious, but socks are the first step to keeping your tootsies toasty in the winter. But no two socks are created alike, and some materials are better than others.

"You want to look for materials that keep your feet warm but also don't trap sweat, so avoid standard cotton if your feet sweat easily," Dr Emily Splichal, DPM, MS, CES, explained. "One of the most sought after materials for socks is merino wool."

Steve Pribut, a clinical assistant professor of surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine, swears by wool too, and also recommended socks made with polypropylene or Thermax™ materials.

From your living room to the hiking trails, these strong wool socks tackle chilly feet with ease with the help of extra-fine merino wool. The cozy accessory comes in 11 colors and patterns, including stripes and flowers.

Whether you're a fan of cats, dogs, bears or foxes, these fun-loving socks will keep your feet warm and your spirits high. Made of 45% merino wool, this bestseller comes in a range of patterns and are made of a cozy, breathable material.

They might look thin, but these socks are insulated with Thermax wicking technology and will keep your toes nice and warm when the weather is frightful. Even better, you can wear them alone or layer them under a nice thick pair of sweater socks for an extra dose of warmth.

Great for guys and gals, these merino wool hiking socks have over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. They feature a cushioned footbed that many happy customers appreciate.

"I was shocked at how much cushion they provided and by the fact that I completed a 7-hour hike and returned with dry feet," one shopper wrote. "I have since purchased a couple more pairs for me and the wife and truly love them for keeping my feet warm, dry and cushioned."

Slippers

When it comes to winter footwear staples, slippers are an absolute must, especially if you've got hardwood floors. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck with your next pair, look for a slipper that's got plenty of insulation.

"Personally, I like Ugg slippers for a combination of the soft wool-like insulating materials and the thick rubber sole that protects your foot from any impediments," Dr. Bradley A. Levitt, a podiatrist based in Virginia, told TODAY.

Ugg slippers for half the price? Yes, please! Part of the brand's Koolaburra collection, these slip-on moccasin slippers have a warm faux fur lining you'll be excited to slip your toes into once the temperature drops.

Available in black and cream, these cozy slip-on slipper booties are made of a soft sherpa material and have a faux fur, microfleece lining. And while they're warming up your feet, they also provide plenty of comfort with the help of cushioned insoles.

Fleece is known for being one of the warmest fabrics around, and these slip-on slippers are lined with a wool-like plush fleece that keeps feet warm on the coldest of days. The machine-washable pair is packed with plenty of cushioning, has a memory foam insole and an anti-slip outsole.

These cute moccasins feature faux fur on the inside and around the heels that helps keep winter chills at bay. Meanwhile, the memory foam cushioning offers support and comfort and a rubber anti-slip sole makes walking around on several surfaces at home a breeze. Plus, the cute style comes in five different colors!

Socks and slippers are a great way to fend off winter chills before they settle in, but when your feet are positively frigid, you need more of an immediate solution. Something as simple as a massage can help more than you might think.

"Like any movement and stimulation of the nerves, massage can help keep your feet warm," Splichal said.

When you're in a pinch, foot warmers are another practical way to instantly heat up your toes. "Foot warmers are good, especially if you are going to be outdoors for a period of time, like if you're going skiing," Splichal said.

Massage and heat all at once? Sign us up! This shiatsu foot massager from HoMedics gives some much-needed relief to tired feet with a combination of deep-kneading rolling massage, rhythmic air compression massage and heat. Three speed settings even let you control the level of pressure with your toes.

These air-activated toe warmers provide up to eight hours of heat and are made with an adhesive to help them stay in place. They're great for outdoor use but can also come in handy for times when your heat isn't working or when you just can't shake away that chill. Just use caution if you have certain foot conditions like neuropathy.

Nektech's bestselling foot massager comes with six massage heads and 18 rotating massager nodes that help soothe tired muscles and encourage circulation. The heat function and toe controls are nice added features, too!

If you just came inside and are looking to shake off a chill pretty fast, a heating pad is an awesome option. This king size one has oversized pockets to fit your feet and and a loved one's (so it's perfect for cuddling!) and comes in a soft plush fabric that's safe to throw in the washing machine.

