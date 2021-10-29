Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Winter may be chilly, but it's also the perfect time to embrace the outdoors. Having the wrong cold weather attire, though, can shift your plans and leave you feeling snowed in. Before heading to Vermont, the French Alps or any other frozen destination, don't forget to stock up on comfortable. practical, insulated winter apparel.

Since most winter outfits include boots and pieces for layering, Shop TODAY talked to an expert for the best tips and recommendations to elevate your cold weather style. Whether you like to enjoy hot cocoa by the fireplace or hit the slopes, there are different options to stay cozy and stylish during your next winter getaway.

How to layer clothes for winter

Before heading to the winter wonderland of your choice, consider stocking up on layers. According to image consultant and style coach Leena Alsulaiman, thick layers don't necessarily equal warmth. "Alternatively, look for lightweight layering materials. Thermal materials and merino wool are good options for all your base layers," Alsulaiman said. "To maximize your layers, invest in a thermal crew neck to wear underneath your sweaters. You can also wear this layer on its own on warmer days. If you wear a basic and functional base layer, what you wear on top can be more luxurious like cashmere — it can provide a stylish finish."

Layering mittens and gloves are also key to keeping you warm this winter when you're hanging around the ski lodge. Alsulaiman recommends layering them together to maximize body heat and keep your fingers cozy.

Snow gear trending this season

Alsulaiman said traditional winter gear is officially out of style this year. Instead, we'll be seeing more vibrant pieces reemerging.

"Colorful and nostalgic pieces that take inspiration from the '60s and '70s are driving the trends on the runways and the slopes this year," she said. "Packing a punch, the outfits are pairings of colorful puffer coats, quilted jackets and slim-fitting flared-at-the-ankle pants, all of which work perfectly on and off the slopes. In addition, you can expect to see less of the usual black boots and much more puffer-styled snow boots, mixing functionality with cozy comfort when it comes to footwear."

Trendy snow gear

With 85 grams of ThermaTech insulation, you'll definitely stay warm all day wearing these. The highly-rated bib overalls have over 24,000 ratings, and Amazon shoppers agree this is a must-have item to protect you from the cold. One reviewer even said, "I can be outside for hours in this suit."

Made with HeatTech fleece and thumb holes, this Uniqlo shirt will keep you warm while you're out in harsh elements. According to a reviewer, this T-shirt also "looks polished and it's good to wear as a layering piece under a suiting jacket."

These trendy colorblock gloves will keep you warm and in vogue around the ski resort. It also features an elastic band for easy wearing.

Your face will feel extra soft with this plush balaclava. This piece is made with chenille fleece that offers extra warmth. It also has an adjustable face opening to seal out the cold.

This best-selling jumpsuit from Madewell is a great option to enjoy fireplace cocktails or hit the town in style. The coverall features a vintage vibe and is a great piece to wear on top of your thermals.

Stay cozy this winter in a classic turtleneck. Unlike most wintry sweaters, this one is made with 100% extra-fine merino wool, offering a special luxurious feel.

When snow is in its prime, wear a cozy pair of boots to celebrate the occasion. These winter boots are made with an OrthoLite footbed and lightweight fabric for the most comfortable wear during your post-ski activities.

Puffers are a trendy winter must-have, and this one in particular is made with teddy fleece for extra comfort. Plus, the wind-resistant and goose-down fabric will help you stay put when you start shivering.

From winter rains to snowy sidewalks, these boots have you covered. The cozy design features waterproof leather, a shearling upper and microfleece lining to keep you extra warm. One reviewer said, "Every Sorel boot I've ever purchased has been worth the price, [and] these are no different."

Give your base layers some pizzazz with this winter outfit essential from Athleta. This vest features a turtle neckline to protect you from the wind. Style it with your favorite leather pants for a more elegant winter look.

If you don't want to keep your hands inside your pockets all the time, consider a glove lined with Thermax. This pair offers extra warmth and wicking to prevent cold sensitivity.

Add a vintage vibe to your outfit with this corduroy jacket made with recycled sherpa. Match it with your favorite slimming jeans for an elevated ensemble.

A soft and quality turtleneck is essential for all your winter outfits. This 100% cashmere sweater is two to three times warmer than wool and will feel soft to the touch. Also, it is a classic winter basic to keep in your closet when you need a separate to match your bottoms.

Keep your legs hibernated with these cold-weather tights. You can wear them during high-impact workouts or don them underneath your snow pants. One Athleta shopper said, "They are soft like sweats and not as snug as traditional leggings."

This Patagonia jacket will keep you warm even at a snowbound village resort. The brand uses PrimaLoft Gold insulation Eco that retains insulation while repelling water. It also comes in different hues to match your winter clothing. One reviewer mentioned, "It's so lightweight, but keeps me warm in Seattle during spring, summer, fall and early winter."

Your feet will stay dry with these merino wool socks thanks to its moisture-wicking properties. The socks come in different colors and offer extreme support to your soles.

The eponymous brand created by former Olympic freestyle skier Kari Traa offers an array of beautiful base layers for any winter expedition. This top is made of merino wool and has odor-resistant properties to keep you fresh while you're ski resort hopping.

Another sock option to complement your winter boots, this pair from Carhartt is made with a wool-blend to keep your feet sweat-free while you're exploring a wintry village.

A clean design for the skier enthusiast, protect your skin from UV rays and snow with this balaclava from BlackStrap. One reviewer also noted, "[Its] moisture-wicking material doesn't freeze and stays drier than any other balaclava I [own]."

This functional scarf will protect your head when the weather changes abruptly. It's made with a smart blend of extra-fine merino wool and organic cotton for extra coziness when the temperature drops.

Glam up your outfit for a last-minute dinner date in this neutral coat. This piece features a patchwork design and relaxed fit to throw over your layers for a more luxurious feel.

Accessorize your winter wear with these white mittens. These are made with a mix of plush sherpa and faux suede for ultimate comfort.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!