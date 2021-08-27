Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing says fall like admiring the color-changing foliage, getting lost in corn mazes and drinking too much pumpkin spice anything — and doing all these things in a cute and cozy sweater, of course.

With autumn just around the corner — as well as an inevitable drop in temperature — it's almost time to put away the shorts and swimsuits and break out the apparel meant for layering and snuggling in.

If your sweater collection could use an upgrade, we found a few of Amazon's top-rated and customer-favorite knits that we think everyone will love. From asymmetrical cardigans to oversized pullovers, there's a budget-friendly and reviewer-approved option for every size and personal style.

So, whether you're preparing for a return to the office or many lounging sessions on the couch this season, read on to find chic and comfortable sweater styles you can add to cart right now — all for $40 or less.

Best women's sweaters on Amazon, according to reviewers

This sweater is easy to dress up with jeans and a pair of booties or to keep casual with leggings and sneakers. We're obsessed with the tassel hem, which gives it a stylish edge. You can wear it as a regular sweater by buttoning it closed, or leave it open and wear it as a cardigan. Verified reviewers love this fall piece for its versatility, with almost 1,100 of them giving it a five-star ratings.

A classic turtleneck sweater is a staple for fall and winter. It can be worn alone or used as a piece for layering during the colder months. This one comes in almost 30 different colors and has over 11,500 verified five-star ratings. One Shop TODAY contributor tried the bestseller for herself and fell in love with the asymmetric hem and batwing sleeves.

This knitted pullover is perfect for a casual everyday look. When you only have a few minutes to get ready, you can throw this striped number on with your favorite jeans and a pair of sneakers. It comes in 19 different color patterns, so you can choose a design that best suits your style. "This is by far one of my favorite fall sweaters," one reviewer wrote.

This Goodthreads V-neck sweater is another great wardrobe staple for creating a casual fall look, especially if you prefer all-over neutral colors over stripes. It is made from 100% cotton and is intentionally oversized — so if you want a snug fit, it might be best to size down. It comes in 10 solid shades (and three pattern options) and boasts a 4.4-star average rating.

If you want to have a little fun with prints, try this leopard print oversized sweater. Pair it with jeans and heels to dress it up or leggings and flats to keep it casual. And if you're feeling bold, you can even size up and wear it as a dress. One reviewer praised the fit of this sweater, saying it's "loose enough that it’s super comfortable but not so loose that it looks gross and baggy."

This chunky pullover sweater gives the illusion of being a button-up style and features a cute asymmetrical hem and cross-wrap design. Easily make it your go-to piece for office wear, a night out with friends or just running errands. One reviewer said, "I look for quality when buying anything and this met my standards 100%."

A good chunky sweater is a must-have for fall and winter. You can score this loose-fitting cable knit piece in two styles: turtleneck and off-the-shoulder V-neck. Both options are available in multiple colors and striped patterns, but we're loving the soft brown and deep green shades for summer-to-fall outfit inspiration.

A lightweight sweater like this Amazon Essentials V-neck is a must-have for any return-to-office wardrobe. You'll want this to throw on during the early days of fall when temperatures start to drop, but it's not quite cold enough to wear a jacket. It currently has a 4.5-star average rating and over 7,500 verified five-star ratings, with most reviewers raving about the low price point. "The quality really impresses me and for this price, especially!" one reviewer wrote.

A step up from a basic solid print, this loose-fit knit comes in nine boldly colored stripe patterns. A few notable features include its soft, high-quality material as well as ribbed stitching on the turtle neckline, cuffs and hem. And don't forget about the chic button detailing on the shoulders, which one reviewer (who deemed this pick their favorite sweater) is a big fan of, saying "The gold metal buttons on the neck and shoulder make this garment feel super luxurious."

This oversized pick is the perfect fall sweater. Tuck it into some jeans and pair with your favorite accessories and tall boots — and you've got a go-to outfit for the season. It has over 8,200 verified five-star ratings and comes in 23 different colors. Several reviewers noted how they went back to buy it in several other shades after purchasing their first one.

This colorblock sweater features a relaxed fit, so you can keep it casual with leggings or dress it up with a sleek pant and booties. Finding an oversized sweater that actually fits the way you want it to can be difficult, but this crew neck rises to the challenge according to one verified five-star reviewer. "This sweater is super comfy and fits like an oversized sweater should — bigger but not so big [that] you drown in it," they wrote. It comes in 24 different patterns and is available in sizes Small to XX-Large.

When you're in need of a quick, put-together look, you can't go wrong with a pair of jeans and this casual lightweight hoodie. This No. 1 bestseller comes in seven multi-colored designs, all of which feature an adjustable drawstring, a ribbed hemline and super-soft fabric. Many of the 1,800+ verified five-star reviewers agree that this lightweight option is great for summer nights or soon-to-come cooler fall days.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!