Looking for the perfect swimsuit? Here are 14 expert-recommended picks for every body type

There is a positive buzz in the air which means summer has at last arrived. People are embracing the heat with open arms, which means it is time to hit the pool and relax. While finding the perfect swimsuit to flatter your body can sometimes be a challenge, there are styles out there for every shape and size.

Make the beach or pool deck your runway this summer with these swimsuit style tips Liz Plosser, the editor-in-chief of Women's Health, shared with TODAY. From pear-shaped bodies to athletic builds, read on to shop swimsuits that will help you look amazing and feel confident.

Universally flattering swimsuits

This writer-loved one-piece is just as much of an essential as the beloved little black dress. Flattering and comfortable, this piece is the perfect go to this summer. If you find that black is not the style you want to go for, this swimsuit comes in 43 different colors and patterns.

Between the stretchy material and color-block design, this one-shoulder swimsuit is flattering on nearly every body type. Available in eight different colors and patterns, this swimsuit will have you looking fashion forward all summer long.

Swimsuits for pear-shaped bodies

Not only is color-blocking in style, but also it is a fun, vibrant way to balance the body. This swimsuit is designed to cut down on tugging and adjusting so you can have a flattering, full-coverage fit. The fabric also resists chlorine, sweat and sunscreen.

Ruffles are a great way to add balance to the body, but they also create a beautiful silhouette. The design is very playful and practically screams summer. Throw on a pair of pants or even a skirt and where it as a bodysuit as well.

Swimsuits for curvy women

In this one-piece swimsuit it is the small details that bring it to the next level. From the ruching in the center to the knotted straps, this is a stunning piece. The off-white color is perfect to show off your summer tan.

Mix-and-match styles are a great way to have fun with your style this summer This top also has some subtle cut-outs on the side for extra detailing and an underwire that provides incredible support. The high-waisted bottoms are not only on trend but are a very flattering cut.

Petite swimsuits

When it comes to petite clothing it is all about long lines. A tankini is a great way to extend your proportions and draw the eye up. The bright pink color of this suit is also perfect for some summer fun.

Many petite women shy away from high-waisted bottoms, thinking they will make them look even shorter, but that idea is far from the truth. These bottoms will help create the image of longer proportions and provides a very flattering fit. The tie dye pattern will also keep you on trend.

The vertical stripes on this Aerie one-piece will help add length and height to your figure. The terry cloth fabric will make you feel as though you are swimming in your most comfortable beach towel and is in style right now. It is also an easy fabric to take from the beach to the street when paired with jeans or shorts.

Swimsuits for women with an athletic build

For women with a more athletic build, show off some skin this summer with cut-out swimsuits. The cut-out trend has taken over the season and is a great way to be fashion forward. It is a style any age can rock and is perfect for accentuating certain areas of your body.

Wide straps are extremely flattering, and the added ruching detail adds extra texture and makes this bikini top a must-have. All the nylon used in Boden swimsuits is made from recycled materials, so this is an ecofriendly option.

These bottoms are not only stylish, but they are designed to fold over so you can decide how much or little coverage you want. Comfortable and customizable, these bottoms are hard to pass up.

Maternity swimsuits

Tie-dye is everywhere this summer, so hop on the trend with this super supportive tankini. If you want to switch up the style, you can also remove the straps.

This swimsuit is simple, yet offers a unique design with buttons at the top and a textured fabric. The straps can be adjusted to be worn normally or cross-back style, whichever you prefer. This swimsuit is also available in 11 stunning colors.

