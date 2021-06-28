Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

"Swimsuit shopping is so much fun," said no woman ever. And I'm no exception. My body saw a lot of changes over the course of the pandemic, so I wasn't looking forward to the search for a brand-new bathing suit. After 32 years of wearing bikinis, I finally decided to dip my toe into the one-piece pool.

Instead of ordering a bunch of expensive suits (and inevitably returning them all), or driving to a store and subjecting myself to those unforgiving fitting rooms lights, I decided to listen to the thousands of women raving about this No. 1 bestselling monokini. And suddenly, the hunt for the perfect summer swimsuit I was dreading so much was over.

I love everything about this one-piece bathing suit, except for one thing that may surprise you.

Hello, hourglass figure

This suit creates the ultimate hourglass shape. Even with a few extra pandemic pounds, I don't have a large chest area or "childbearing hips." However, because of the unique straps that crisscross at my neck, my bust now looks robust. The built-in "belt" (a cutout strip of stripes) at the narrowest part of my torso also enhances my waist. From the back, there's even a hint of a bum.

It's worth noting that this monokini looks good on many shapes and sizes. That's why it has a 4.4-star average rating from over 10,700 reviewers and is ranked the top seller on Amazon's lists of Women's Plus One-Piece Swimsuits and Women's Petite One-Piece Swimsuits. Overall, and unsurprisingly, it's also the retailer's No. 1 bestselling one-piece swimsuit.

Courtesy Katie Jackson

I love a full-coverage moment

Unlike my bikinis, this swimsuit covers my midsection, thanks to a unique design built into the middle. The see-through stripes are made from a mesh material that is shockingly supportive. The surrounding slimming fabric hugs my body perfectly and smooths over any problem areas.

What I was surprised to like most about this one-piece is the complete coverage in the back. I'm used to picking wedgies every ten minutes in my old swimsuits, which always showed a little bit of cheek. But this one completely covers my bottom. I also appreciate how high the style sits on my back. That's the trickiest place to apply my favorite sunscreen, but when I wear this suit, I don't have to worry too much about missing a spot.

More importantly, this monokini stays on when I dive into a pool or jump into the ocean. I can't say the same for my old two-pieces, which don't feature anywhere near the same snug fit.

I feel so confident that I don't need a cover-up

Don't get me wrong: I'm obsessed with this best-selling $20 swimsuit cover-up. But I'm noticing that I "forget" to pack it these days. Out of the water, I'm so confident in this suit that I don't feel the need to cover up my problem areas. In fact, sometimes I forget I even have them. With its extremely flattering design, I'm too busy looking — and feeling — good to feel self-conscious about my body.

And even though I'm showing less skin when wearing the Hilor one-piece, I actually feel sexier. It took me a while to wrap my mind around this. For years, I thought bikinis were the most feminine swimsuit a woman could wear. This monokini, which comes in 43 different colors and prints, challenges that common misconception.

Courtesy Katie Jackson

Prepare to get noticed

I'm an aspiring travel influencer, and I recently had the chance to work with professional photographer Seth Anderson on a photo shoot at the new Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman. It's home to the only rooftop pool in Montana. In other words, it's usually packed on a hot summer day. I felt silly taking photos in front of so many strangers (even while wearing my new confidence-boosting bathing suit) and just wanted to get it over with. The problem was so many onlookers wanted — no, needed — to know where I got my suit. Many didn't even ask who I was or what I was taking photos for. They just wanted to know what I was wearing and where they could get one!

This may be the only thing I don't love about this suit, but it's definitely a problem I can get used to. Truth be told, I love knowing I can help others find swimwear they can truly feel confident in without suffering through traditional swimsuit shopping. That said, I have a hunch this stunning one-piece would even look good under fitting room lighting.

