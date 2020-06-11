These one-piece swimsuits are stylish, slimming and under $50

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Finding a flattering and reasonably-priced swimsuit can have its challenges. It's especially difficult when shopping online and forced to make a decision based solely on a short description and a handful of customer reviews.
The good news is that the classic one-piece is having a serious moment. More and more brands are introducing options that are as contouring as they are budget-friendly.
From wear-anywhere solids to fancy trimmings (and plenty of retro touches and eye-popping patterns along the way), read on for our list of popular swimsuit styles that were made with different personalities, occasions and needs in mind.
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
- Wear-anywhere solids
- Retro touches
- Bold patterns
- Fancy trimmings
Wear-anywhere solids
Take the guesswork out of styling with classic cuts and versatile shades that pair well with your favorite pieces and places.
1. Speedo ProLT Superpro Performance Swimsuit
This sleek suit has a near five-star rating from Amazon reviewers who love its slimming fit (there's built-in compression for increased muscle support) and high-quality material. Available in five shades, it's also designed to be chlorine-resistant and features UPF 50 for outdoor water sports.
2. H&M Shaping Swimsuit
Who says contouring is just for the face? This fully-lined suit from H&M is designed with a special sculpting fabric for a slimming effect. The plunging bodice also has removable cups for customized shape and support.
3. Time and Tru Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit
Slim down in an instant with this sleek suit that boasts tummy-trimming ruching throughout the torso. The v-neck top doubles as a chic tank — just throw on your favorite wrap skirt or cover-up and you're good to go!
Retro touches
Travel back in time — and accentuate your shape — with these vintage-style designs that are reminiscent of decades past.
1. Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit
Make it a black-tie affair with this on-trend design, which oozes old Hollywood glamour and comes in 25 colors and patterns. It also has removable cups for a more customized fit.
2. H&M Ribbed Swimsuit
Tortoise buckles add a pop of playfulness to this otherwise polished style. It also features vertical ribbing for added texture and a slimming effect.
Bold patterns
Take it up a notch with nautical stripes, sleek color-blocks and bright florals that were designed to be seen.
1. Avva Sport Tummy Control One-Piece
This bright idea of a one-piece features a higher cut and tummy control for creating the appearance of a more slender silhouette. Scoop it up in one of five tropic-inspired patterns (we're especially loving this electric leaf print).
2. Nine West Wrap-Front Color-Block One-Piece Swimsuit
Jump on the color-block trend with this sporty wrap-style suit from Nine West. You can choose between a vibrant shade of yellow or a trendy shade of olive.
3. Asos New Look Wrap Swimsuit in Red Ditsy Floral
A bold red background ups the ante on this otherwise soft floral, wrap-style suit from Asos. The adjustable straps make it easier to get a customized fit.
4. Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
This ruched suit from Old Navy has rave reviews from customers who love its flattering fit and fun prints. We’re especially loving these nautical stripes for days spent out on the water.
Fancy trimmings
Show off your softer side with delicate scallop, ruffle and lace details that serve to sweeten up your swimsuit staples.
1. Aerie Jacquard Strappy Back One-Piece Swimsuit
This intricate number from Aerie features a beautiful, breathable lace fabric for stylish (and cool!) summers. Available in three shades, it also has a full bottom for added coverage.
2. H&M Scalloped-Edge Swimsuit
Small scallops along the top and bottom sweeten up this otherwise straightforward skinny-strap piece from H&M.
3. Old Navy Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit
Fashion meets function in this ruffled pick from Old Navy (available in regular, petite and tall sizes), which can also be worn off the shoulder for creating a range of looks.
