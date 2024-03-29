I’ve always worn bikinis, but this one-piece might be my new favorite bathing suit

I don’t know about you, but as soon as spring starts looming in the distance, this Northeasterner’s mind skips straight to summer. While I’m already daydreaming about beach days and lounging poolside, I’ve also begun mentally combing through my swimsuit collection, and one thing I've realized is that my closet is sorely lacking an attractive one-piece bathing suit.

Over the past few years, I’ve mainly been rocking bikinis when it comes to beachwear. However, I’ve found that as I’ve gotten older, I tend to get colder faster, both in the water and when drying out after a dip. A one-piece would be a great change of pace, so when I saw this retro-inspired halter bathing suit on Amazon, I was definitely intrigued.

Colorways: 44 | Sizes: S-3XL | Materials: 82% nylon, 18% spandex

My style happens to lean more vintage, so the retro cut and flair of the suit caught my eye immediately. Plus, I was curious about the “tummy control” aspect promised in the name. When it came time to choose a color, I found myself torn between the “B Blue,” an eye-catching royal blue, and the “Black Polka Dot,” which I figured would help play up the suit’s '50s style. I ended up going with the blue as I don’t have a suit that color already.

Why I like this swimsuit

It offers a (rare) perfect fit

As soon as the suit arrived, I knew I had made the right choice as the color was just as vibrant in person. I had hoped it would compliment my dark brown hair and pale olive skin tone, which it definitely did!

I’m small-boned with a decent amount of curve added onto my 5’4” frame, a body type that can be especially hard to shop for, so I ordered a medium size with the hope it would hug my curves without clinging too tightly to them or, you know, restricting my access to oxygen. I was surprised to find that it actually fit me perfectly, hitting just above my bust and even hugging my butt without sagging or riding up.

I appreciate a halter suit because it allows for a bit of control when it comes to bust support, and as a bustier lady, I was able to tie it up fairly tightly to keep my bosoms in line. (However, if you’re someone who normally needs a suit with an underwire or more pronounced cups, this one might not be a strong fit.)

Courtesy of Allie Nelson

I believe the “tummy control” touted in the swimsuit’s description was accomplished with the ruching in the front, which could act as a potential camouflage of sorts, as it didn't have the uncomfortable binding feeling I’ve come to associate with most kinds of shapewear. (Though, if you prefer that snugger fit, try sizing down!) I’m all about body positivity, so it was nice to find a suit that didn’t restrict my movement in order to change my body shape.

It's fit for any occasion

I find this this swimsuit to be something you could wear to any summertime swim outing, and it also leans more modest as opposed to having a sexier or edgier look.

The suit and color paired well with my red sarong — I could see myself walking into a beach resort restaurant without worrying about showing too much skin or looking too underdressed. Accessorize with a hat and your favorite sunnies, and you'll have yourself quite the cute summer outfit. With a price point under $35 and over 40 colors and prints to choose from, this suit is a good choice if your summer wardrobe needs a few basic yet flattering staples to fill it out.

