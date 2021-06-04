Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Warmer weather is finally here and we plan on making the most of each sunny day by spending it at the beach or relaxing poolside. Putting on a swimsuit and stepping out into the sun for the first time after a long winter always feels good, but it feels even better when you're heading out in a swimsuit that you feel confident in.

To help discern the swimwear trends of the season and exactly how to style them, Hoda & Jenna tapped beauty and fashion expert Melissa Chataigne. From one-pieces to vibrant bikinis, Chataigne has a pick for women of all ages and body types to feel their best self in, all summer long. Even better? She has all of the fashionable accessories to pair with them, too.

Below, you'll find the five swimwear trends that will be taking over this summer — including ruffles and colorblock patterns — and some added style tips on how to elevate them to the next level.

Summer 2021 swimwear trends

Cutout trend

Chataigne says cutouts are one of the hottest trends this year. This affordable option from Old Navy is perfect for anyone with "killer obliques" or a long torso. In addition to the fabulous and flattering cut, it also features UPF 40+ protection.

"Grandad" sandals are having a moment. A fun shoe for the season, according to Chataigne, you can pair them with nearly anything and step out in style.

Complete the look with a sleek pair of sunnies, like this cateye pair from Missguided that were practically made for the summer.

Ruffles for curves

Chataigne modeled this swimsuit, showing off her curves in a one-piece that she says frames the décolletage in addition to lengthening her legs and provides support up top, thanks to additional straps. Style tip: "The ruffles and hat bring the eye up away from your midsection, lengthening your body. Most people think when you have curves or a tummy you need to hide it with a skirt. Stop bringing attention to that area. Bring the eye up!" Chataigne said.

Chataigne chose a neutral-colored sunhat to complement her bright swimsuit. The wide brim not only draws attention upwards from the midsection, but also provides UPF 50 protection.

Comfort is key with these classic wedges. The soles are made with JustFab's Form Foam, so they're super thick and provide the support you need, regardless of where you wear them.

One-shoulder love

Sexy and sleek, one-shoulder suits are another trend you'll be seeing everywhere this summer. Amp up the look by opting for a black style, which is flattering on all body types. "Can this be the summer older women ditch the pool skirt and rock a sexy one-piece? Let's embrace our bodies, ladies!" Chataigne said.

Editor's note: Chataigne's pick is sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Wedges are the unofficial shoe of summer nights out, and this pair can take you from the poolside to an outdoor dinner, effortlessly. The front zipper is a subtle accent that makes it stand out from other wedges you might have in your closet and the padded footbed will keep you comfortable no matter where you're headed.

This stylish coverup is only $10. It is available in three dozen colors, ranging from neutrals to bright neons, which are also trending this summer.

Color blocking trend

Consider this one-piece a multitasker! Not only is the colorblock pattern trendy, but also the soft textures of the fabric make it another must-have. It's ultra slimming and ultra chic.

If you're going to be lounging poolside, Chataigne considers a linen shirt an essential. This blouse is a breathable style for summer, and you can also catch it on sale right now.

Trend alert: Buckle sandals aren't going anywhere. They're super comfortable and a vacation staple! This coral pair is serving some serious tropical vibes.

Neon brights

Channel your inner J.Lo and Beyonce in this triangle bikini top, which Chataigne says is flattering on pear-shaped figures. Neon has been popular for a few years now, and this is one way to get in on the trend.

Though you might find some celebrities pulling up the strings on their bottoms, this pair is already designed to flatter your figure. The high cut is in right now and these bottoms make it easy to pull off.

Another pair of comfortable sandals from Freedmom Moses completes this beach look. They're pink with just the right amount of glitter — and milk & honey scented.

This statement tote is sustainably sourced and handmade by women artisans in Bali. It's the perfect everyday summer bag that can match with nearly anything in your closet.

California hatter Justin Carpenter, crafts each hat by hand into one of five signature styles. Each hat is then hand-tagged, and then agave sisal or antique cotton string is wound around the exterior crown.

