Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bobbie Thomas is back with a brand new series. She's bringing us the "Buzz" on all things fashion and beauty in "Bobbie's Best," a bi-weekly series that will cover the top trends, her favorite finds and much more.

This week, Bobbie is highlighting precious jewelry pieces that celebrate special memories and spark happiness. From lockets with hidden messages to custom bracelets with hidden pictures, these picks curated by Bobbie will help you keep special mantras — or special people — close to your heart at all times.

Keep reading to see all of Bobbie's Best sentimental favorites.

Bobbie's Best: Jewelry

With an art deco-inspired feel, this locket holds a personalized message and features enamel detailing available in multiple colors. Each purchase also comes packaged in a custom-designed storybook gift box with an extra fortune in a mini envelope.

This fortune cookie locket holds a rolled fortune that you can carry with you at all times. You can either write a personalized message or you can also choose to be surprised with one. The subtle design is great for layering or wearing alone.

Available in colors that range from neutrals and bright ivory and turquoise to classic onyx, this heart locket has a whimsical feel. The locket opens to reveal a space where you can keep meaningful messages that you want to keep close to your heart.

Designed to look like a mini envelope, this deco-inspired locket opens to hold a meaningful message. The locket comes with extra messages you can put inside, plus a blank piece so you can write your own.

Inspired by vintage rings that once held perfume or keepsakes, this cocktail ring instead opens to reveal a personalized message rolled into a scroll.

Inside this stylish polygon bracelet is a secret message. Designed with enamel crystals and burgundy garnet for a dash of color, this bracelet is a great way to combine sentimentality and fashion.

This polygon locket twists open to reveal a rolled note that you can personalize with your favorite quote, a note-to-self or even a surprise from the brand of their most popular sayings, if you don't want to choose.

This custom heart pendant holds a photo inside so you can keep those you love close at all times. Each necklace is made-to-order and hand-crafted by skilled artisans, according to the brand. When you hold the pendant and look inside, the picture will be revealed.

The necklace is also available with a circle pendant, available in silver, rose gold, black and gold. The photo is revealed when you hold the pendant close to your eye, or you can use the camera on your phone to view it, according to the brand.

If necklaces aren't your thing, the brand also makes bracelets. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries and more, this bracelet is a subtle way to keep a cherished photo with you.

This elegant bracelet is designed to "snap" any negative thoughts right out of you. Whenever you identify a negative thought, the idea is to snap the rubber band, which connects the bracelet together, on your wrist and think of a positive thought to replace it. Included are five different colored rubber bands.

Love is in the air with this "Loved" bar necklace. The simple and understated design makes this a great jewelry piece to wear everyday. This necklace has a lobster claw clasp, measures about 18 inches long and arrives wrapped in a handcrafted wood crate adorned with ribbon, the brand says.

This bangle features the word "Loved" in a ribbon stitch in red. The bright color contrasts the matte brass finish, which gives the bracelet a rustic feel.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!