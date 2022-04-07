See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags
04:34
Share this -
copied
Bobbie Thomas joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share the scoop on the best products found inside celebrity swag bags for awards seasons -- that you too can get your hands on. The must-have items include your own official title and plot of land in Scotland, gold-foiled brownies, an innovative popcorn popper, CBD bath bombs and more.April 7, 2022
Now Playing
See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags
04:34
UP NEXT
Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more
04:02
Spring cleaning: Creative ways to use vinegar, baking soda, more
04:07
‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo
25:03
She Made It: Home Sweet Home
25:03
‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’