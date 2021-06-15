Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I'd be lying if I didn't say that "pretty packaging" plays a major factor when it comes to choosing my skin care products. In fact, I was immediately drawn to Glow Recipe's beautiful bottles while recently working on a Shop TODAY story about Korean beauty, where my eyes went straight to the brand's glossy pink Watermelon Glow line.

But let's face it: The secret to achieving smooth and “glassy-looking” skin has less to do with packaging and everything to do with what’s going on inside. So, when I heard that two of Glow Recipe's most popular products — the PHA and BHA Pore-Tight Toner and the Niacinamide Dew Drops — could help make my complexion look just as gorgeous as they look on my vanity, I knew I had to give them a try.

After reading a ton of great reviews and watching these beauty bestsellers constantly appear on my TikTok, you can say that I had high expectations. (Spoiler alert: They've been met!)

Glow Recipe's Pore-Tight Toner is packed with PHAs and BHAs, forms of hydroxy acid that work well to gently exfoliate the skin. While PHAs are hydrating and help prepare the skin to receive the benefits of other beauty products, BHAs work to fight acne and minimize the appearance of blackheads.

When I first tested the formula, I was immediately surprised by its texture, which was a little creamier and thicker than the toners I normally use. When I applied it to my face with a cotton round, I was struck by how moisturizing it felt. It glided effortlessly across my skin, and left it feeling supple and hydrated. As an added bonus, it also picked up extra dirt and residue that my cleanser missed, so my face felt cleaner and well-prepped for moisturizer.

This toner can also be used to unclog pores and improve skin luminosity. While large pores have never been a problem for me, I have always been one who needs to exfoliate often to keep my skin from breaking out or becoming too dry. Products that are made to prevent acne are typically too drying for me, so I was pleasantly surprised when I realized I was exfoliating less and hardly ever seeing pimples after a few weeks of use.

The Watermelon Glow Dew Drops, often used side-by-side with the toner, contain niacinamide, which reduces inflammation, minimizes pores, fights hyperpigmentation and keeps skin smooth and moisturized. And similar to its toner counterpart, its key ingredients also include hyaluronic acid, vitamins and watermelon.

But the real star of these drops is the shimmer: There's a hint of brightening highlighter within the formula that makes my skin pop. I love how it can be used as both a makeup primer or as a last step in your routine to help make your skin glow.

On days when makeup is a must, the drops pull double duty as a perfect hydrating primer that leaves my face ready for foundation, powder and the rest of my products. Everything glides on easily and stays put, without ever causing my skin to dry out.

However, my favorite use so far has been on no-makeup days. After adding a top layer of these drops over my daily moisturizer, my skin appears more radiant and dewier — a look that lasts all day long.

It's also worth noting that the products smell amazing, with a subtle watermelon scent that's not at all overpowering. Smells beautiful and looks even better on my skin? I think I found my new summer skin care staples.

