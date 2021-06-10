Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Actors Dan Levy and Rashida Jones are known for their iconic characters on popular television shows like “Schitt’s Creek” and “Parks and Recreation,” respectively, as well as fan-loved hits on the silver screen.

And now the talented two are adding another role to their impressive resumes – drugstore beauty aficionado.

Levy and Jones recently chatted with Shop TODAY as a part of their work promoting Citi's Custom Cash Card, and shared their mutual love for browsing the aisles of drugstores looking for the quirkiest and most useful products.

For Levy, it's about the simple things. The actor shared that after "a very long dormant period of time," he hopped onto his Peloton bike only to realize his long hair was blocking his view of the bike's screen during his workouts.

"I needed to buy something that would keep the hair out of my face and the only thing I could think of was a headband," Levy told Shop TODAY. "I went into the drugstore looking for headbands and there's many to choose from: I've never been in the market for one before and I picked a lovely floral headband from the CVS and here we are."

"It's like a '90s-proper cloth headband that goes around the back of your neck," he added. "Now, I've been wearing it for more than just a Peloton ride — I've been wearing it around the house for a look."

For Jones, drugstore mascara and lipstick are a game-changer.

"I think drugstore brands are nailing it," said Jones. "It doesn't have to be the fancy version. When it comes to those two products, I can get it all done at the drugstore happily."

The star says "all of the Maybelline mascaras are really good."

And, similar to Levy's "90's"-style headband choices, she's excited for a recent nostalgic re-release that keeps her lips moisturized.

"I'm really happy about the relaunch of the Juicy Tube from Lancome," she added. "It was very '90s and it’s a very shiny lip gloss."

As for self-care, Levy recently discovered the popular Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel, and calls it an essential for summertime beach days and sandal weather.

"It's a gnarly thing to participate in but you know what? It gets your feet nice and soft," he said, noting the product's side effect of causing your dead skin cells to peel off in large pieces. "You gotta put some socks on for a while, but it’s well worth it."

But it's not all beauty and foot peels for these two. Jones says she's also a sucker for the greeting card aisle.

"I'll start getting cards that are not meant for me like 'to my beautiful wife' or 'to my beloved nephew,'" Jones said. "I just like to collect gift cards for different very specific situations that I don’t actually have myself. It's so funny to give people cards that have nothing to do with them."

Levy agrees.

"I actually used to give my dad birthday cards that were like 'dearest grandma,' or 'thinking of you on your 90th," he joked.

But with Father's Day approaching, will Levy and Jones be giving their famous dads anything other than a funny greeting card?

Levy says his father, actor Eugene Levy, "is not a man who needs things."

"For me, getting him a bagel, cream cheese and lox delivery has proven time and time again to be the only thing that he will actually use," said Levy. "It's like a bagel breakfast brunch every year — like a dozen bagels and a big thing of cream cheese that he can put in the freezer, not like a single bagel landing on his doorstep."

Jones says she and her dad, musician Quincy Jones, have bonded over a more supportive gift, specifically one made from foam resin material Croslite.

"My dad doesn't need anything, but I have found a place where we really bond which is Crocs," she said. "They're so comfortable and they make ones with the fake fur inside of them and we both like a little meeting of fashion and function."

"I got him Crocs the last couple of birthdays and Father’s Days," Jones continued, "and they’ve been a hit."

Drugstore favorites

