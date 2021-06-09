TODAY's exclusive Father's Day deals are here: Save up to 40% off

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father's Day is just around the corner, which means the countdown is on to find a gift that you know will put a smile on his face. However, finding something he'll love shouldn't mean you have to splurge — and with a little help from us here at Shop TODAY, you don't have to.

We're celebrating Father's Day this year by partnering with some of your favorite brands to give you, our readers, exclusive chances to save on luxury gifts for the father figure in your life — without the luxury price tag. Through June 20, you'll be able to score some of the best Father's Day gifts from Sharper Image, Harry & David, Lands' End and more. In fact, you can find everything from specialty gift baskets to summer wardrobe staples for Dad for up to 40% off!

Whether you need some Father's Day gift ideas or are looking for something extra-special from the kids to Grandpa, an uncle or any other man in your life, look no further than the exclusive deals below. And for even more gift-giving inspiration, we rounded up a few of our favorite finds!

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma is offering Shop TODAY readers an exclusive chance to save on a Father's Day gift that he'll actually want to wear this year. With this special offer, you can take $20 off sitewide when you use the code TODAY20 at checkout.

With a classic look and crisp colors, the OCA Low Sneaker is more than just a stylish choice in footwear — it's made with natural premium materials and arrives at your door via carbon neutral shipping. And for every handmade shoe that is purchased, Cariuma will plant two trees in Brazil's rainforests.

A bamboo knit lining, sugarcane outsole and vegan insole are the three main components of this sneaker. It's lightweight and boasts a small environmental footprint, so it looks just as good as it is for the planet.

These vintage-inspired kicks are for the cool dad in your life. They have a natural grip and offer plenty of traction for everyday wear, regardless of what the day brings. The best part? The insole is crafted from memory foam, so arch support and comfort aren't even a question.

The home for all things innovative, cool and high-tech is also giving Shop TODAY readers a chance to score the dad in their life the perfect present this year. Whether he could use a few more tech gadgets to show off at the family reunion or has been secretly hinting at his desire for a motorized pool lounger, Sharper Image and Shop TODAY have you covered. For Father's Day this year, you can enjoy 20% off sitewide when you use the code TODAYSHOW20 at checkout.

If he loves hitting the green but not the hunt for golf balls that ensues, these glasses will be a much-appreciated gift. The special blue lenses filter out all things green, so you can easily spot white golf balls against dark backgrounds.

Even if he claims he's the grill master, sometimes a burger cooked medium-rare might look a little bit ... questionable. This digital fork can do an internal temperature read on whatever is on the grill in a matter of seconds to determine whether or not burgers, hot dogs and more have been cooked to perfection.

This pool lounger might not be a need, but it's definitely a want! And it might just replace Dad's favorite spot on the couch — it's just as plush and can be controlled with joysticks, so he can easily move around the pool as propellers push through the water.

Want to spread some love to someone you won't be able to see this Father's Day? Harry & David always has special gifts to celebrate any occasion, and we've secured select gift baskets for you to send to the father figure in your life this year. As a Shop TODAY reader, you can enjoy 25% off the entire selection by using the code TODAYSHOW25 at checkout.

Make his day even sweeter with this gift set! It's packed with smooth Royal Verano pears and tart Plump-Sweet Cherries that arrive fresh and ready to snack on.

For the dad with a sweet tooth, it will be hard to resist these decadent truffles. The box features irresistible flavors like white chocolate coffee, milk chocolate almond, dark chocolate cherry and more.

Sweet, savory and delicious, this gift basket is full of all things snack-worthy. It includes pepperoni sticks, Moose Munch popcorn, cookie bars, roasted almonds, a cheese dip and more that arrive perfectly packaged in a reusable crate.

For the dad that plans on spending the entire summer outside of the house after a year spent inside, a bit of a wardrobe refresh might be needed. In a special offer for Shop TODAY readers, Lands' End is offering 40% off a variety of categories across the site when you use the code TODAYSHOW, but you'll want to take advantage of markdowns on summer essentials like shorts and Hawaiian shirts.

One thing to note: This offer is not valid on previous purchases or when combined with any other promotional offers.

Inspired by the retro style of the '60s and '70s, this Hawaiian shirt is a great gift for any dad that can't wait for summer vacation to begin. It comes in six colorful print options and five different sizes, ranging from S-XXL.

A classic style that can be dressed up or down this summer, these chino shorts are just as practical as they are comfortable. Even if the dad in your life prefers to lounge in gym shorts, he might opt for these chinos that boast a broken-in fit.

Made out of soft Turkish terry, this robe is bound to be his next favorite wardrobe essential. The "no-gap" fit is just right in terms of both size and crop; there's no need to order a size up, and it hits right at the calf. Depending on his style, you can shop six different colors to gift him this Father's Day.

No matter what hobbies the dad in your life enjoys or how dressed up he likes to get for work, Rhone has the apparel and accessories he'll need to handle whatever the day brings. From quality loungewear and workout clothes to button-downs and pants that can be classified under "workleisure," he'll love unwrapping these picks as much as you'll love this exclusive deal. You can use the code TODAYSHOW at checkout to score 25% off the products below, as well as other select finds.

With a professional look but the feel of his favorite pair of joggers, these pants boast a slim, tapered fit he's sure to love. The best part? All of the pockets on these pants are actually functional, meaning they have the space and durability to securely hold his most valuable items.

Dubbed "The Most Comfortable Dress Shirt Ever Made," this button-down is made with a lightweight Italian fabric, features natural wrinkle release and has room for four-way stretch.

If he likes to break a sweat at the gym, this breathable shirt designed for runners is a no-brainer. It's a quick-drying top that features moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology — and a worthy investment for any outdoor dad.

GREATS gives premium sneakers a whole new look. If Dad has been rocking the same footwear for longer than you can remember, now is the time to up his style game. To snag trendy sneakers for less, Shop TODAY readers can use the code TODAYSHOW30 at checkout to enjoy 30% off nearly the entire site. We rounded up three can't-miss picks below.

A vegan sneaker made from recycled materials can still look fashionable! The Royale Knit is the brand's fastest-selling shoe to date and is not only made with recycled plastic bottles but is also machine-washable.

For the old-school dad, a classic slip-on will make a great gift. It's a shoe he can take from work to a night out without having to compromise comfort or style.

These high-top sneakers are made with full-grain leather from "top-rated local Italian tanneries," according to the brand. They're sustainable, breathable and feature a cushioned, anti-microbial footbed.

