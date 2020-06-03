Celebrating Father's Day from afar? Send Dad a delicious gift basket

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father's Day is right around the corner — and if you can't spend the day with Dad this year, you can celebrate from afar.

One way you can show your dad how much you love and appreciate him is by sending a present directly to his doorstep. Finding the perfect Dad gift isn't always easy, but you can't go wrong with a gift basket filled with his favorite things.

Whether you're looking for a basket full of tasty treats, beer, or Starbucks goodies, we rounded up some of the best Father's Day gift baskets that you can order online and ship straight to Dad in time for his special day.

For the ultimate Father’s Day gift basket, go with the “Best Dad Ever” gift tower from Gourmet Gift Baskets. It includes a plethora of tasty treats like cheese, turkey jerky, chocolate and more — all packed in four patterned boxes.

Upgrade Dad’s movie night with this fun popcorn tin from The Popcorn Factory. It comes with four different flavors of popcorn including butter, cheese, caramel and white cheddar.

Send this "Super Dad" cookie cake to the dad who always goes above and beyond — and has a sweet tooth!

Mrs. Fields also makes this cute box packed with bite-size cookies. Inside is a variety of the brand's most popular flavors like chocolate chip and white chunk macadamia.

If he’s a fan of Starbucks coffee, then he’ll love this gift basket filled with some of the brand's best coffee beans, Teavana tea and a keepsake Starbucks mug.

For an extra delicious gift this year, go for this sausage and cheese gift box from Hickory Farms. It comes with savory snacks like smoked gouda, cheddar and sweet beef sausage for the perfect summer celebration.

Send dad this fun gift basket to kick off summer. It comes complete with all the s’mores fixings you could ever need including a chocolate bar, graham crackers and marshmallows.

Spoil your dad on his special day with this basket full of sweets. It even arrives with a festive “Happy Father’s Day!” balloon.

Go all out for Dad with this crate, which comes loaded with all of his favorite treats and a game of checkers. From soda cans and movie theater-sized candy to cheese crackers and yes, a checkerboard, this is the ultimate gift basket.

This Hickory Farms gift basket includes two bags of beef jerky, peanut butter chocolates, summer sausage, specialty mustards and more.

For the dad who likes to snack on the healthier side, consider sending him this dried fruit and mixed nut tray from The Fruit Company. It's jam-packed with treats like dried apples, dried peaches, roasted pistachios and almonds.

Show Dad just how much you love him with this "Dad Appreciation Highway" Cookie Bouquet from Cookies by Design. It comes with adorable cookie “signs” that say things like “Great Dad, Next Exit” and “Cool Dad Zone.”

If he loves chocolate desserts, then go with this box of 12 Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries decorated to spell out “Best Dad."

These chocolate-covered cake pops are another great option for chocolate lovers. It comes with five chocolate and five vanilla cake bites covered in milk, dark and white chocolate.

If he’s obsessed with Sriracha, then he'll appreciate this crate full of spicey snacks for Father’s Day. It includes a classic bottle of the popular condiment and spicy treats like Sriracha-flavored bacon jerky and peas.

You can't go wrong with this gift basket filled with a mix of premium-grade fruit and a variety of cookies from Gift Tree.

This gift basket is a nice happy medium when it comes to healthy eaters. It includes granny smith apples and golden bosc pears with a few treats he can eat on his cheat days like red licorice and smoked gouda.

What dad wouldn’t love to receive a gift box full of mini cake samplers on Father’s Day? Each box includes four delicious cakes delivered in an elegant gift box. You can expect to receive a decadent chocolate mousse cake, a spiced carrot cake, a cookies and cream cake and a double fudge crunch cake.

For the father who deserves a medal for being the best dad in the world, send him this thoughtful gift basket that includes a sweet trophy cookie.

This awesome gift basket is perfect for the dad who spends his free time on the golf course! It comes with a variety of different sweet and savory snacks, golf balls and tees all wrapped in a mini golf tote cooler that will come in handy on hot summer days.

To help dad sit back and relax this Father’s Day, send him this beer-themed tin full of microbrews and gourmet snacks.

For beer without the alcohol, consider gifting your dad this vintage beer carrier that includes two root beer bottles, party snack mix, everything flavored cashews and more.

Does your dad love Oreos? Give him an upgraded version of his favorite cookie with this set of Belgian chocolate-covered Oreo cookies that are decorated to spell “#1 Dad."

Who wouldn’t want to receive a bucket full of sweets? This Father’s Day gift basket comes with buttercream frosted cookies, blueberry muffin cookies, an assortment of brownies and salted pretzel clusters.

If you know he’d prefer savory snacks over desserts, consider getting him this Mouth snack gift box instead. It comes with items like sea salt and pepper pistachios and white cheddar and jalapeño cheddar popcorn.

Any barbecue kind would love this gift basket from 1-800-Baskets. It includes grilling essentials like an oven mitt, a grilling brush, barbecue sauce and a handful of snacks for him to munch on while he commands the grill.

This gift basket from Harry & David is filled with awesome snacks like Moose Munch, honey wheat pretzels and more. Plus, it comes in a reusable wooden crate with a chalkboard sign so it can be repurposed for another holiday or storage around the house.

This Father’s Day gift basket is bound to make Dad smile on his big day. It’s filled to the brim with yummy items like maple bacon munch trail mix and cheese straws.

This party box is guaranteed to make Father’s Day just a tad sweeter. It’s packed with snacks like crunch chocolate chip cookies, a chocolate fudge cake and a sugar cookie shaped like a beer mug.

Spoil dad with this treats tower that will make him feel loved and appreciated. It includes classic snacks like pretzels and white chocolate raspberry biscuits.

